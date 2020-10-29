Aislinn Derbez acepta DIVORCIARSE de Mauricio Ochmann ¿Por otro amor?
Aislinn Derbez sorprendió al responder la demanda de divorcio que Mauricio Ochmann interpusó hace unos meses ¿Será que ya tiene un nuevo amor?
Todo parece indicar que Aislinn Derbez y Mauricio Ochmann han dejado los planes de reconciliación en el pasado, pues el programa ‘Suelta La Sopa’ de Telemundo acaba de confirmar que la actriz ha decidido responder a la demanda de divorcio que el actor interpuso hace algunos meses.
La noticia causa gran revuelo entre los fieles fanáticos de la pareja, quienes aún aguardaban la esperanza de que los dos decidieran retomar su relación, pero esto no ha sido así, e incluso se rumora que Aislinn Derbez accedió a divorciarse de Mauricio Ochmann porque ha comenzado un nuevo romance con un fotógrafo estadounidense.
Estos rumores surgen debido a que en redes sociales comenzó a circular una fotografía que compartió el fotógrafo Jesh de Rox en su cuenta de Instagram, en la cual aparece la hija de Eugenio Derbez posar en un campo de flores con una gran sonrisa en el rostro.
¿Aislinn Derbez en un nuevo romance?
Y aunque se sabe que Jesh de Rox y Aislinn Derbez trabajan juntos en un centro de meditación, el cual es propiedad del fotógrafo, los fanáticos han puesto mucha atención en el mensaje que él adjunto en la fotografía que compartió en su perfil de Instagram.
“La primera mujer de la que recuerdo que me enamoré me miró como si fuera lo único que había visto en su vida, o al menos, lo único que importaba… Me tomó mucho tiempo aprender a verlo (el amor)”, escribió Jesh de Rox en la publicación.
Hasta el momento, Aislinn Derbez no ha querido hablar del divorcio ni de los rumores de un nuevo romance en sus redes sociales, pero se sabe que en la actualidad se ha enfocado en disfrutar de la compañía de su hija Kailani, quien a pesar de la separación de sus padres, sigue recibiendo un gran cariño de ambos.
