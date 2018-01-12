Actriz dona el salario de su filme con Woody Allen

La actriz británica Rebecca Hall ha decidido donar el salario recibido por su participación en 'A Rainy Day in New York', el próximo filme de Woody Allen, al fondo de defensa legal Time is Up, movimiento contra el acoso sexual creado por centenares de actrices y productoras de Hollywood.

En esa cinta, Hall comparte escenas con actores como Jude Law, Elle Fanning o Timothée Chalamet, que recibió numerosas críticas en las redes sociales por lucir un pin de esa iniciativa en los Globos de Oro tras haber trabajado con el cineasta neoyorquino.

Dylan Farrow, hija de Woody Allen y Mia Fallow, ha acusado al realizador de haberla abusado sexualmente cuando era niña.

Es un gesto pequeño y la intención ni siquiera se acerca a lo que sería una compensación pero he donado mi sueldo a @timesup", escribió la intérprete en su perfil oficial de Instagram.

Según el escrito de la artista en Instagram, únicamente trabajó en el proyecto de Allen durante un solo día.

Hall dijo que había cerrado su participación en la cinta siente meses antes de conocerse las primeras denuncias por acoso sexual contra el productor Harvey Weinstein, lo que destapó una tormenta de testimonios similares en la industria.

La intérprete dijo que siempre estará "agradecida" a Allen por haberle dado uno de sus primeros papeles relevantes como actriz, en la cinta Vicky Christina Barcelona.