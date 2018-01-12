Actriz dona el salario de su filme con Woody Allen
La actriz británica Rebecca Hall ha decidido donar el salario recibido por su participación en 'A Rainy Day in New York', el próximo filme de Woody Allen, al fondo de defensa legal Time is Up, movimiento contra el acoso sexual creado por centenares de actrices y productoras de Hollywood.
En esa cinta, Hall comparte escenas con actores como Jude Law, Elle Fanning o Timothée Chalamet, que recibió numerosas críticas en las redes sociales por lucir un pin de esa iniciativa en los Globos de Oro tras haber trabajado con el cineasta neoyorquino.
Dylan Farrow, hija de Woody Allen y Mia Fallow, ha acusado al realizador de haberla abusado sexualmente cuando era niña.
Es un gesto pequeño y la intención ni siquiera se acerca a lo que sería una compensación pero he donado mi sueldo a @timesup", escribió la intérprete en su perfil oficial de Instagram.
Según el escrito de la artista en Instagram, únicamente trabajó en el proyecto de Allen durante un solo día.
The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown - easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened. After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones - I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup
Hall dijo que había cerrado su participación en la cinta siente meses antes de conocerse las primeras denuncias por acoso sexual contra el productor Harvey Weinstein, lo que destapó una tormenta de testimonios similares en la industria.
La intérprete dijo que siempre estará "agradecida" a Allen por haberle dado uno de sus primeros papeles relevantes como actriz, en la cinta Vicky Christina Barcelona.
