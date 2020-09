Actores de Avengers, Stranger Things y Mad Men se unen en película de robos

Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe & Julia Fox will star in Steven Soderbergh’s ‘No Sudden Move’, a thriller that centers on a small-time heist gone wrong. The film is currently in production. pic.twitter.com/oh1BUQFYxz