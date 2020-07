ANIME: Jujutsu Kaisen revela nuevos diseños de personajes y reparto

The official website https://t.co/37DF1Sqw0P has introduced the voice actors that will be taking on the roles of Tokyo Jujutsu High 2nd Years: Maki, Toge, and Panda!



Maki Zen'in will be voiced by Mikako Komatsu!#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/vcgGJWyAfQ