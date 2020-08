ANIME: Haikyuu continuará la temporada 4 en octubre ¡Estrena nuevos trailers!

Haikyu!! Season 4 (Haikyu!! TO THE TOP) 2nd-cour anime staff: Broadcast begins October 2nd!https://t.co/iIw5zICqLY



OP: 「Breakthrough」 by SUPER BEAVER

ED: 「One Day」 by SPYAIR



Yuki Sato is also credited as "action animation director" alongside Hideki Takahashi.#hq_anime pic.twitter.com/cZ8gpm04hF