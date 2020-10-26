AMA 2020: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion y más reaccionan a sus nominaciones

Secciones
AMA 2020: Desde Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion y Dan + Shay, todos los famosos nominados a los American Music Awards agradecen el reconocimiento

por ElizabethTrujillo

Los American Music Awards dieron a conocer su lista completa de nominaciones el lunes por la mañana (26 de octubre), y los artistas han inundado las redes sociales con mensajes de gratitud y enlaces de votación.

Famosos como Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Blake Shelton y Dan + Shay revelaron su emoción por ser nominados a los American Music Awards (AMA 2020).

Los AMA son una entrega de premios totalmente votada por los fanáticos, con instrucciones sobre cómo emitir su voto para su artista favorito aquí.

Taylor Swift recibe el American Music Artist of the Decade Award en 2019
Taylor Swift podría romper más récords con sus nominaciones a los AMA 2020

Los AMA de 2020 se emitirán en ABC a las 8 p.m. ET el 22 de noviembre desde el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles, y podrás conocer a todos los ganadores durante la cobertura de La Verdad Noticias.

Vea las reacciones de nominación de Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion y más a continuación.

¿Alguno de tus artistas favoritos se encuentra nominado en los American Music Awards 2020? Dinos en los comentarios quien esperas que sea el máximo ganador de este año.

