AMA 2020: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion y más reaccionan a sus nominaciones
AMA 2020: Desde Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion y Dan + Shay, todos los famosos nominados a los American Music Awards agradecen el reconocimiento
Los American Music Awards dieron a conocer su lista completa de nominaciones el lunes por la mañana (26 de octubre), y los artistas han inundado las redes sociales con mensajes de gratitud y enlaces de votación.
Famosos como Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Blake Shelton y Dan + Shay revelaron su emoción por ser nominados a los American Music Awards (AMA 2020).
Los AMA son una entrega de premios totalmente votada por los fanáticos, con instrucciones sobre cómo emitir su voto para su artista favorito aquí.
Los AMA de 2020 se emitirán en ABC a las 8 p.m. ET el 22 de noviembre desde el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles, y podrás conocer a todos los ganadores durante la cobertura de La Verdad Noticias.
Vea las reacciones de nominación de Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion y más a continuación.
Justin Bieber
Thanks @AMAs https://t.co/m0tq6rHkfp— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 26, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion
Hotties we have 4 nominations at the AMA’s this year �������� Go vote for the mf HotGirl coach https://t.co/SrAYWOTvXz and don’t miss the show on Nov 22nd ������ pic.twitter.com/cOf2g0jG1Y— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 26, 2020
Billie Eilish
Billie has been nominated for Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock at the 2020 @AMAs. Vote at https://t.co/qtJtI3Xiok. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/fW4meb84fy— billie eilish (@billieeilish) October 26, 2020
DaBaby
4 NOMINATIONS for the 2020 #AMAs ����— DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) October 26, 2020
Go to https://t.co/y4Oo5tdyYw to vote. pic.twitter.com/JXR6kXAnGx
Dan + Shay
woke up to 3 @AMAs nominations this morning! so incredibly grateful to everyone who makes these things possible. y’all are really really good to us. just a reminder, these are fan-voted awards, so hit the link below and vote as much as possible! ����https://t.co/SFg8ZdHW5X pic.twitter.com/s7KlAYVOcR— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 26, 2020
seeing so many of these @AMAs votes already. y’all are the best. ❤️ https://t.co/LQziYlTUvU— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 26, 2020
Blake Shelton
TWO nominations for the 2020 @AMAs?!? Wow thanks y’all!!!!! Find out how you can vote at https://t.co/xz6oLrIOBc and don't miss the show, Nov 22nd at 8/7c on ABC! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/a3wWLXrLpP— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 26, 2020
Becky G
Thank you so much for my @AMAs nom! ������ Don’t forget to vote Beasters ❤️ https://t.co/jnHIaVD7nO https://t.co/pxOb3M8WHo— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 26, 2020
Morgan Wallen
Morgan has been nominated for the 2020 @AMAs! You can find out how to vote at https://t.co/EVL8GT6So7 and don't miss the show, November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC! #AMAs — Team MW pic.twitter.com/Peqeaapa2E— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) October 26, 2020
Florida Georgia Line
What a way to start the week. Thank you @AMAs for the nomination!! ���� https://t.co/BAFwC4FSb8 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/hx8FgiDOFA— Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) October 26, 2020
Old Dominion
Excited to be nominated at the @AMAs. Vote now at https://t.co/BRw6vK17hY! #AMAs #weareolddominion pic.twitter.com/t7IOn03gXI— Old Dominion (@OldDominion) October 26, 2020
