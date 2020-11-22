AMAs 2020: Conoce la lista de artistas intérpretes o ejecutantes en los premios

Los AMAs 2020 se estrena este domingo 22 de noviembre por la noche a las 8 p.m. ET en ABC, y será un programa apilado (aunque socialmente distante). Taraji P. Henson es la anfitriona de las festividades de la noche, y se unirá a ella un grupo de artistas de primera.

Así es. Ni siquiera COVID-19 puede evitar que los American Music Awards 2020 entretengan a los fanáticos.

Por supuesto, AMA 2020 se verá un poco diferente debido al coronavirus, pero seguirá siendo muy divertido y te daremos toda la información en La Verdad Noticias.

Solo eche un vistazo a la lista de artistas que suben al escenario: ¡Jennifer Lopez! ¡Billie Eilish! Megan Thee Stallion! Y la lista sigue y sigue...

La lista de artistas invitados a cantar es muy larga

Artistas de AMA para 2020

Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

Nominaciones: Artista Masculino Favorito - Latín (Bad Bunny), Canción Favorita - Latina (Bad Bunny), Álbum Favorito - Latina (Bad Bunny, dos veces),

Bebe Rexha y Doja Cat

Nominaciones: Artista nuevo del año (Doja Cat), Video musical favorito (Doja Cat), Artista femenina favorita - Soul / R & B (Doja Cat), Álbum favorito - Soul / R & B (Doja Cat)

Bell Biv DeVoe

Nominaciones: Ninguna

Billie Eilish

Nominaciones: Artista favorito - Rock alternativo, Artista social favorito

BTS

Nominaciones: Dúo o grupo favorito - Pop / Rock, Artista social favorito

Dan + Shay

Nominaciones: Colaboración del año (con Justin Bieber), dúo o grupo favorito - Country, Canción favorita - Country

Dua Lipa

Nominaciones: Artista femenina favorita - Pop / Rock, Canción favorita - Pop / Rock

Jennifer Lopez y Maluma

Nominaciones: Ninguna

Justin Bieber

Nominaciones: Artista del año, Colaboración del año, Artista masculino favorito - Pop / Rock, Canción favorita - Country (con Dan + Shay)

Katy Perry

Nominaciones: Ninguna

Lewis Capaldi

Nominaciones: Artista nuevo del año, Artista favorito - Contemporáneo adulto, Canción favorita - Pop / Rock

Lil bebé

Nominaciones: Artista nuevo del año, Álbum favorito - Rap / Hip-Hop

Ametralladora Kelly

Nominaciones: ninguna.

Semental Megan Thee

Nominaciones: Artista nuevo del año, Colaboración del año (dos veces), Artista femenina favorita - Rap / Hip-Hop, Canción favorita - Rap / Hip-Hop

Nelly

Nominaciones: Ninguna

Shawn Mendes

Nominaciones: Ninguna

The Weeknd y Kenny G

Nominaciones: Artista del año, Video musical favorito, Artista masculino favorito - Pop / Rock, Artista masculino favorito - Soul / R & B, Canción favorita - Pop / Rock, Álbum favorito - Pop / Rock, Canción favorita - Soul / R & B, Álbum favorito - Soul / R & B

Y aquí están las nominaciones a los AMA de 2020, en caso de que sienta curiosidad:

Lista de nominados

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

El fin de semana

NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Lewis Capaldi

Gato doja

DaBaby

Lil bebé

Roddy Ricch

Semental Megan Thee

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

Cardi B con Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"

DaBaby con Roddy Ricch "Rockstar"

Dan + Shay con Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"

Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande "Rain On Me"

Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé "Savage Remix"

ARTISTA SOCIAL FAVORITO

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

VIDEO DE MÚSICA FAVORITO

Doja Cat, "Dilo"

Future con Drake, "Life Is Good"

Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift, "cárdigan"

The Weeknd, "Luces cegadoras"

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO - POP / ROCK

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

El fin de semana

ARTISTA FAVORITA - POP / ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO - POP / ROCK

BTS

hermanos Jonas

Maroon 5

ÁLBUM FAVORITO - POP / ROCK

Harry Styles, Línea fina

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

CANCIÓN FAVORITA - POP / ROCK

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

Dua Lipa, "No empieces ahora"

Post Malone, "Círculos"

Roddy Ricch, "La caja"

The Weeknd, "Luces cegadoras"

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO - PAÍS

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

ARTISTA FAVORITA - PAÍS

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO - PAÍS

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Viejo Dominio

ÁLBUM FAVORITO - PAÍS

Luke Combs, lo que ves es lo que obtienes

Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: El país de Dios

Morgan Wallen, si me conociera

CANCIÓN FAVORITA - PAÍS

Dan + Shay con Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Maren Morris, "Los huesos"

Blake Shelton (dúo con Gwen Stefani), "Nobody But You"

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO - RAP / HIP-HOP

DaBaby

Jugo WRLD

Roddy Ricch

ARTISTA FAVORITA - RAP / HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Semental Megan Thee

ÁLBUM FAVORITO - RAP / HIP-HOP

Lil Baby, mi turno

Lil Uzi Vert, Ataque eterno

Roddy Ricch, discúlpeme por ser antisocial

CANCIÓN FAVORITA - RAP / HIP-HOP

Cardi B con Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

DaBaby con Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Roddy Ricch, "La caja"

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO - SOUL / R & B

Chris Brown

John Legend

El fin de semana

ARTISTA FAVORITA - SOUL / R & B

Jhene Aiko

Gato doja

Caminante de verano

ÁLBUM FAVORITO - SOUL / R & B

Doja Cat, rosa fuerte

Summer Walker, Over It

The Weeknd, After Hours

CANCIÓN FAVORITA - SOUL / R & B

Chris Brown con Drake, "No Guidance"

Summer Walker, "Jugando juegos"

The Weeknd, "Heartless"

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO - LATINO

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

ARTISTA FAVORITA - LATINA

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

ÁLBUM FAVORITO - LATINO

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

CANCIÓN FAVORITA - LATINA

Bad Bunny, "Vete"

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

KAROL G y Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"

ARTISTA FAVORITO - ROCA ALTERNATIVA

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Veintiún pilotos

ARTISTA FAVORITO - ADULTO CONTEMPORÁNEO

Lewis Capaldi

hermanos Jonas

Maroon 5

ARTISTA FAVORITO - INSPIRACION CONTEMPORANEA

Lauren Daigle

para KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

ARTISTA FAVORITO - MÚSICA DE BAILE ELECTRÓNICA (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

TE PUEDE INTERESAR:AMA 2020: Conoce la lista completa de nominados a los American Music Awards

BANDA SONORA FAVORITA

Birds of Prey: el álbum

Congelado II

Trolls: gira mundial

¿Donald Trump peleará su puesto en la Presidencia? Síguenos en Google News y mantente informado.