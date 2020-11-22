AMAs 2020: Conoce la lista de artistas intérpretes o ejecutantes en los premios
Los AMAs 2020 se llevarán a cabo de manera virtual y contarán con la participación de famosos artistas, ¡conoce quiénes son!.
Los AMAs 2020 se estrena este domingo 22 de noviembre por la noche a las 8 p.m. ET en ABC, y será un programa apilado (aunque socialmente distante). Taraji P. Henson es la anfitriona de las festividades de la noche, y se unirá a ella un grupo de artistas de primera.
Así es. Ni siquiera COVID-19 puede evitar que los American Music Awards 2020 entretengan a los fanáticos.
Por supuesto, AMA 2020 se verá un poco diferente debido al coronavirus, pero seguirá siendo muy divertido y te daremos toda la información en La Verdad Noticias.
Solo eche un vistazo a la lista de artistas que suben al escenario: ¡Jennifer Lopez! ¡Billie Eilish! Megan Thee Stallion! Y la lista sigue y sigue...
Artistas de AMA para 2020
Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
Nominaciones: Artista Masculino Favorito - Latín (Bad Bunny), Canción Favorita - Latina (Bad Bunny), Álbum Favorito - Latina (Bad Bunny, dos veces),
Bebe Rexha y Doja Cat
Nominaciones: Artista nuevo del año (Doja Cat), Video musical favorito (Doja Cat), Artista femenina favorita - Soul / R & B (Doja Cat), Álbum favorito - Soul / R & B (Doja Cat)
Bell Biv DeVoe
Nominaciones: Ninguna
Billie Eilish
Nominaciones: Artista favorito - Rock alternativo, Artista social favorito
BTS
Nominaciones: Dúo o grupo favorito - Pop / Rock, Artista social favorito
Dan + Shay
Nominaciones: Colaboración del año (con Justin Bieber), dúo o grupo favorito - Country, Canción favorita - Country
Dua Lipa
Nominaciones: Artista femenina favorita - Pop / Rock, Canción favorita - Pop / Rock
Jennifer Lopez y Maluma
Nominaciones: Ninguna
Justin Bieber
Nominaciones: Artista del año, Colaboración del año, Artista masculino favorito - Pop / Rock, Canción favorita - Country (con Dan + Shay)
Katy Perry
Nominaciones: Ninguna
Lewis Capaldi
Nominaciones: Artista nuevo del año, Artista favorito - Contemporáneo adulto, Canción favorita - Pop / Rock
Lil bebé
Nominaciones: Artista nuevo del año, Álbum favorito - Rap / Hip-Hop
Ametralladora Kelly
Nominaciones: ninguna.
Semental Megan Thee
Nominaciones: Artista nuevo del año, Colaboración del año (dos veces), Artista femenina favorita - Rap / Hip-Hop, Canción favorita - Rap / Hip-Hop
Nelly
Nominaciones: Ninguna
Shawn Mendes
Nominaciones: Ninguna
The Weeknd y Kenny G
Nominaciones: Artista del año, Video musical favorito, Artista masculino favorito - Pop / Rock, Artista masculino favorito - Soul / R & B, Canción favorita - Pop / Rock, Álbum favorito - Pop / Rock, Canción favorita - Soul / R & B, Álbum favorito - Soul / R & B
Y aquí están las nominaciones a los AMA de 2020, en caso de que sienta curiosidad:
Lista de nominados
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
El fin de semana
NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Lewis Capaldi
Gato doja
DaBaby
Lil bebé
Roddy Ricch
Semental Megan Thee
COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO
Cardi B con Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"
DaBaby con Roddy Ricch "Rockstar"
Dan + Shay con Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"
Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé "Savage Remix"
ARTISTA SOCIAL FAVORITO
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
VIDEO DE MÚSICA FAVORITO
Doja Cat, "Dilo"
Future con Drake, "Life Is Good"
Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift, "cárdigan"
The Weeknd, "Luces cegadoras"
ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO - POP / ROCK
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
El fin de semana
ARTISTA FAVORITA - POP / ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO - POP / ROCK
BTS
hermanos Jonas
Maroon 5
ÁLBUM FAVORITO - POP / ROCK
Harry Styles, Línea fina
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
CANCIÓN FAVORITA - POP / ROCK
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
Dua Lipa, "No empieces ahora"
Post Malone, "Círculos"
Roddy Ricch, "La caja"
The Weeknd, "Luces cegadoras"
ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO - PAÍS
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
ARTISTA FAVORITA - PAÍS
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO - PAÍS
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Viejo Dominio
ÁLBUM FAVORITO - PAÍS
Luke Combs, lo que ves es lo que obtienes
Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: El país de Dios
Morgan Wallen, si me conociera
CANCIÓN FAVORITA - PAÍS
Dan + Shay con Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
Maren Morris, "Los huesos"
Blake Shelton (dúo con Gwen Stefani), "Nobody But You"
ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO - RAP / HIP-HOP
DaBaby
Jugo WRLD
Roddy Ricch
ARTISTA FAVORITA - RAP / HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Semental Megan Thee
ÁLBUM FAVORITO - RAP / HIP-HOP
Lil Baby, mi turno
Lil Uzi Vert, Ataque eterno
Roddy Ricch, discúlpeme por ser antisocial
CANCIÓN FAVORITA - RAP / HIP-HOP
Cardi B con Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby con Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Roddy Ricch, "La caja"
ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO - SOUL / R & B
Chris Brown
John Legend
El fin de semana
ARTISTA FAVORITA - SOUL / R & B
Jhene Aiko
Gato doja
Caminante de verano
ÁLBUM FAVORITO - SOUL / R & B
Doja Cat, rosa fuerte
Summer Walker, Over It
The Weeknd, After Hours
CANCIÓN FAVORITA - SOUL / R & B
Chris Brown con Drake, "No Guidance"
Summer Walker, "Jugando juegos"
The Weeknd, "Heartless"
ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO - LATINO
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
ARTISTA FAVORITA - LATINA
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
ÁLBUM FAVORITO - LATINO
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
CANCIÓN FAVORITA - LATINA
Bad Bunny, "Vete"
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
KAROL G y Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"
ARTISTA FAVORITO - ROCA ALTERNATIVA
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Veintiún pilotos
ARTISTA FAVORITO - ADULTO CONTEMPORÁNEO
Lewis Capaldi
hermanos Jonas
Maroon 5
ARTISTA FAVORITO - INSPIRACION CONTEMPORANEA
Lauren Daigle
para KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
ARTISTA FAVORITO - MÚSICA DE BAILE ELECTRÓNICA (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
BANDA SONORA FAVORITA
Birds of Prey: el álbum
Congelado II
Trolls: gira mundial
