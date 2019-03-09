Secciones
¡AL FIN! Jennifer López se comprometió con el beisbolista Alex Rodríguez
Espectáculos

¡AL FIN! Jennifer López se comprometió con el beisbolista Alex Rodríguez

Con tremenda joya el beisbolista Alex Rodríguez le pidió matrimonio a Jennifer López, la noticia la dieron a conocer este sábado 9 de marzo a través del Instagram de ambas estrellas.

por La Verdad

¡AL FIN! Jennifer López se comprometió con el beisbolista Alex Rodríguez

¡AL FIN! Jennifer López se comprometió con el beisbolista Alex Rodríguez

Todos se merecen una segunda oportunidad, o una tercera oportunidad… o una cuarta oportunidad, el punto es que  Jennifer López tiene una nueva oportunidad de vivir un matrimonió, la actriz y cantante finalmente recibió el anillo.

La ex de Marc Anthony tiene una nueva oportunidad para experimentar una vida matrimonial, lo que significaría su cuarto matrimonio, ya que su pareja Alex Rodríguez ha decidido pedir su mano en matrimonio, después de varios años de noviazgo.

La pareja inició su relación en 2017, y desde entonces han sido inseparables, y siempre buscan la oportunidad para mostrar a sus seguidores lo enamorados que están.

 

she said yes ♥️

Una publicación compartida de Alex Rodriguez (@arod) el

“She said yes” (ella dijo sí) publico Alex Rodríguez como pie de foto en la publicación echa en Instagram.

Hasta ahora aún no hay noticias de cuándo será la boda, pero estaremos muy al pendiente con lo que ocurra en estos dos recién comprometidos.  

 

Can you spot my favorite Christmas gift? �� ��: @lacarba

Una publicación compartida de Alex Rodriguez (@arod) el

Temas

Comentarios

TE PUEDE INTERESAR