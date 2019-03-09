¡AL FIN! Jennifer López se comprometió con el beisbolista Alex Rodríguez
Con tremenda joya el beisbolista Alex Rodríguez le pidió matrimonio a Jennifer López, la noticia la dieron a conocer este sábado 9 de marzo a través del Instagram de ambas estrellas.
Todos se merecen una segunda oportunidad, o una tercera oportunidad… o una cuarta oportunidad, el punto es que Jennifer López tiene una nueva oportunidad de vivir un matrimonió, la actriz y cantante finalmente recibió el anillo.
La ex de Marc Anthony tiene una nueva oportunidad para experimentar una vida matrimonial, lo que significaría su cuarto matrimonio, ya que su pareja Alex Rodríguez ha decidido pedir su mano en matrimonio, después de varios años de noviazgo.
What a celebration! When you think about the origin of Motown, it begins with the vision Berry Gordy had 60 years ago, which was to create and celebrate music that spoke to everyone, regardless of race, gender, politics or preference. Berry broke through boundaries and broke down barriers, all through the magic of music. . I was so proud of @jlo's performance tonight at the #Grammys, which in some ways brought her career full-circle. Many years ago, Benny Medina was an assistant to Mr. Gordy. The master of Motown also acted as a mentor to Benny, who went on to his own amazing success producing shows and has been like a brother and partner to Jennifer for more than 20 years. One of Jennifer's first musical inspirations was when her mother, Lupe, introduced her to the songs of the legendary Smokey Robinson, so having him in attendance was also special for her and a treat for all of us. . We were so fortunate to have dinner with the likes of Berry, Smokey, and others like LA Reid, Grammys Producer Ken Ehrlich and so many who have helped use the power of music to unify the world. . Fittingly, it was Berry Gordy who had the line of the night. He said, “When I started Motown 60 years ago, it was meant to be colorless and for all people.” . Berry, no one has done it better.
La pareja inició su relación en 2017, y desde entonces han sido inseparables, y siempre buscan la oportunidad para mostrar a sus seguidores lo enamorados que están.
“She said yes” (ella dijo sí) publico Alex Rodríguez como pie de foto en la publicación echa en Instagram.
Hasta ahora aún no hay noticias de cuándo será la boda, pero estaremos muy al pendiente con lo que ocurra en estos dos recién comprometidos.
