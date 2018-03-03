¿A qué hora son los premios Oscar 2018? (México)

Los premios Oscar celebran su 90ª edición este domingo 4 de marzo a partir de las 05:00 horas (hora de Los Ángeles) en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos) y será presentada por Jimmy Kimmel. En México podremos disfrutar de la Gala a las 07:00 horas.

Horario de los Premios Oscar 2018:

México: 19.00

Colombia: 20.00

Ecuador: 20.00

Perú: 20.00

Chile: 22.00

Argentina: 22:00

Brasil: 22:00

¿Quiénes son los nominados?

Mejor película:

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”

Dirección:

“Dunkirk”, Christopher Nolan

“Get Out”, Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird”, Greta Gerwig

“Phantom Thread”, Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Shape of Water”, Guillermo del Toro.

Actor:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Wasington “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Actriz:

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”.

Actor de reparto:

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”.

Actriz de reparto:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Película en lengua extranjera:

“Una mujer fantástica” (Chile)

“El insulto” (Líbano)

“Sin amor” (Rusia)

"La herida" (Suráfrica)

“The Square” (Suecia).

Guion adaptado:

“Call Me By Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Logan”

“Molly’s Game”

“Mudbound”

Guion original:

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”

Cinta animada:

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Corto animado:

“Dear Basketball”

“Garden Party Lou”

“Negative Space”

“Revolting Rhymes”

Diseño de producción:

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”.

Cinematografía:

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Mudbound”

“The Shape of Water”

Mezcla de sonido:

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Edición de sonido:

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Música original:

“Dunkirk”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”.

Canción original:

“Mighty River”, de “Mudbound”

“Mystery of Love”, de “Call Me By Your Name”

“Remember Me”, de “Coco”

“Stand Up for Something”, de “Marshall”

“This Is Me”, de “The Greatest Showman”

Diseño de vestuario:

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria & Abdul”

Documental (largometraje):

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

“Faces Places”

“Icarus”

"Last Men in Aleppo"

“Strong Island”

Documental (cortometraje):

“Edith+Eddie”

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

“Heroin(e)”

“Kayayo: The Living Shopping Baskets”

“Knife Skills”

“Traffic Stop”.

Edición:

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“I, Tonya”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”.

Maquillaje y peinado:

“Darkest Hour”

“Victoria & Abdul”

“Wonder”

Cortometraje:

“DeKalb Elementary”

“The Eleven O’Clock”

“My Nephew Emmett”

“The Silent Child”

“Watu Wote / All of Us”

Efectos visuales:

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”