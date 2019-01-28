The Specials estrenó un “lyric video” en contra del machismo (VIDEO)
“10 Commandments” es el video en donde se muestra la letra de una canción que va contra la violencia machista.
La banda The Specials lanzó el lyric video lírico de “10 Commandments”, un tema exclusivo que resalta la protesta social que forma parte de su próximo material discográfico: “Encore”, que será liberado el próximo 1 de febrero.
"10 Commandments" is taken from upcoming album, "Encore".— thespecials (@thespecials) January 22, 2019
La canción cuenta con la participación de Saffiyah Khan, activista que saltó a la fama después de que surgiera una fotografía donde le sonreía irónicamente al líder de EDL (English Defence League) durante una protesta en Birmingham se hiciera viral.
Khan respaldada por la feroz melodía de la banda británica la frase contundente:
Here is another glimpse into Encore. We give you 10 Commandments, featuring the extraordinary Saffiyah Khan.— thespecials (@thespecials) January 21, 2019
Pre-order the album now to receive downloads of this track and Vote For Me straight away: https://t.co/Z76eaq22M2 pic.twitter.com/h1cCK8wyeO
"No le dirás a una chica que se lo merecía porque su falda era demasiado corta. Ella camina a casa, las calles la iluminan como un objetivo, pero ella comenzó porque lo miró”
Cabe mencionar que “Encore” llega para terminar con 20 años de ausencia y con la noticia de que Terry Hall, vocalista original, regresa en este material de estudio.
