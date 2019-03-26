Justin Bieber esta hasta la M%$#dre de mensajes hirientes a su matrimonio

Justin Bieber arremetió contra sus haters al publicar un contundente mensaje en el que confesó que ya está harto de las críticas hacia su esposa Hailey Bieber, básicamente pidió que superen que ya terminó su historia con Selena Gómez.

Bieber dijo en su mensaje que aun ama a Selena Gómez, pues fue su novia durante mucho tiempo, y ambos mantuvieron una relación muy hermosa, sin embargo, la historia ya termino, Justin Bieber ahora está felizmente casado.

Una publicación compartida de Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el 25 Mar, 2019 a las 6:51 PDT

“Amé y amo a Selena, ella siempre tendrá un lugar en mi corazón, pero estoy locamente enamorado de mi esposa y ella es absolutamente lo mejor que me ha pasado nunca”, dijo Bieber

Por otra parte dijo que nunca responde a los haters, pero ya esta tan harto que decidió hacer una excepción para decir que las personas que envían mensajes de odio, no valen la pena.

“El hecho de que quieran gastar su tiempo mandando mensajes de odio dice mucho de Ustedes y es una sucia estrategia para captar mi atención, pero están equivocados. He visto a mucha gente diciendo cosas de este tipo y nunca he respondido porque no quiero gastar mis energías en esto”, subrayó el cantante.

Justin Bieber concluyó que quienes no apoyan su relación, y realizan este tipo de comentarios no son ni sus fans, ni buenas personas, puesto que no saben “nada” sobre la vida del cantante.

Cabe recordar que Justin Bieber anunció recientemente que se retira temporalmente de la música, pues busca mantener estable su matrimonio, y convertirse en un buen padre.