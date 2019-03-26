Justin Bieber esta hasta la M%$#dre de mensajes hirientes a su matrimonio
Justin Bieber ya está harto de los comentarios hirientes por parte de sus Haters con respecto a su relación con su actual esposa, el cantante contestó fuertemente a una de las críticas.
Justin Bieber arremetió contra sus haters al publicar un contundente mensaje en el que confesó que ya está harto de las críticas hacia su esposa Hailey Bieber, básicamente pidió que superen que ya terminó su historia con Selena Gómez.
Bieber dijo en su mensaje que aun ama a Selena Gómez, pues fue su novia durante mucho tiempo, y ambos mantuvieron una relación muy hermosa, sin embargo, la historia ya termino, Justin Bieber ahora está felizmente casado.
“Amé y amo a Selena, ella siempre tendrá un lugar en mi corazón, pero estoy locamente enamorado de mi esposa y ella es absolutamente lo mejor que me ha pasado nunca”, dijo Bieber
Por otra parte dijo que nunca responde a los haters, pero ya esta tan harto que decidió hacer una excepción para decir que las personas que envían mensajes de odio, no valen la pena.
“El hecho de que quieran gastar su tiempo mandando mensajes de odio dice mucho de Ustedes y es una sucia estrategia para captar mi atención, pero están equivocados. He visto a mucha gente diciendo cosas de este tipo y nunca he respondido porque no quiero gastar mis energías en esto”, subrayó el cantante.
Justin Bieber concluyó que quienes no apoyan su relación, y realizan este tipo de comentarios no son ni sus fans, ni buenas personas, puesto que no saben “nada” sobre la vida del cantante.
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. �� but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
Cabe recordar que Justin Bieber anunció recientemente que se retira temporalmente de la música, pues busca mantener estable su matrimonio, y convertirse en un buen padre.
