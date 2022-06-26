Estrenos y novedades de Amazon Prime Video en julio de 2022.

Con julio acercándose rápidamente, llega un lote completamente nuevo de títulos a Amazon Prime Video. Con grandes series nuevas como The Terminal List y la muy esperada adaptación de la serie de cómics Paper Girls, así como nuevas películas como el drama de John Cho Don't Make Me Go y el debut como director de Billy Porter con Anything's Posible.

Otras películas que llegarán a Prime Video en el mes de julio incluyen House of Gucci de Ridley Scott con un elenco estelar que incluye a Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto y Al Pacino, así como Ali de Michael Mann, Hot Fuzz de Edgar Wright, Raging Bull de Martin Scorsese y, lo mejor de todo, Yentl de Barbra Streisand.

Consulte la lista que La Verdad Noticias presenta a continuación para ver cuándo estos títulos y más llegarán a Prime Video este julio.

Películas disponibles en Amazon Prime desde el 1 de julio

Alternatino With Arturo Castro S1 (2019)

The Terminal List (2022)

Very Cavallari (2018)

16-Love (2012)

1UP (2022)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Feral World (2020)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Adventure Boyz (2020)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Ali (2001)

Ali Director’s Cut (2001)

All Roads to Pearla (2019)

As Long as We Both Shall Live (2016)

Attack of the Unknown (2020)

Awaken The Shadowman (2017)

Barry Munday (2010)

Betrayed (1988)

Blown Away (1994)

Blue Jay (2016)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Call of the Wolf (2017)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Changeland (2019)

Chasing Molly (2019)

Clueless (1995)

Coffy (1973)

Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)

Coyotaje (2019)

Criminal Law (1988)

Cruel Hearts (2020)

Cruiser (2020)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dark Waters (2019)

Dave Made A Maze (2017)

DC Noir (2019)

Dead Ringers (1988)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Easy Does It (2020)

Europa Report (2013)

Eye Of The Needle (1981)

Four Feathers (2002)

Forev (2014)

French Postcards (1979)

Frisky (2015)

Futureworld (1976)

Gino’s Wife (2016)

Gladiator (2000)

Good Neighbors (2011)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

High-Rise (2016)

Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)

Hot Dog…The Movie (1984)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

In Action (2021)

Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Into the Blue (2005)

Iris Warriors (2022)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

John Dies at the End (2012)

Kiltro (2006)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Loves Spell (2020)

Lust For Love (2014)

Mandela (1997)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Moments in Spacetime (2001)

No Way to Live (2017)

Party With Me (2021)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pieces of April (2003)

Play the Game (2009)

Pretty Ugly People (2008)

Racing With The Moon (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Runner (2018)

Say Your Prayers (2021)

Slash (2016)

Son of God (2014)

Speed (1994)

Stay (2021)

Stuff (2017)

Sunset Song (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Switchback (1997)

The Arbors (2020)

The Fighter (2010)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

The Honor Farm (2017)

The Hunted (2003)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Mongolian Connection (2019)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Posthuman Project (2014)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Republic of Two (2014)

The Rest of Us (2020)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Time Machine (2002)

Tucked (2018)

Unicorn City (2012)

Venus and Serena (2012)

Virtuosity (1995)

Wargames (1983)

We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017)

We Take The Low Road (2020)

When Icarus Fell (2018)

Yentl (1984)

House of Gucci (2021)

¿Qué es Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime es una suscripción de Amazon por la que, por pagar una cuota anual o mensual, se puede acceder a servicios exclusivos. Algunos de estos servicios aplican a Amazon.com, como los envíos gratis o acceso exclusivo a ofertas especiales.

Por otro lado, Amazon Prime también te da acceso a la plataforma de contenidos audiovisuales, que es Amazon Prime Video. En resumen, Amazon Prime Video es uno de los servicios exclusivos a los que accedes al tener la suscripción Prime de Amazon.

Se trata de una plataforma de streaming al más puro estilo Netflix o HBO, con contenidos exclusivos en formato serie, documental, película o programas.

