Estas serán las presentaciones de los Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021

Grandes estrellas en la noche latina.

Los Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 nominaciones y actuaciones.

Por Enrique Puerto

22/09/2021 02:44

Los Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 están a la vuelta de la esquina y los famosos ya se preparan para sus fantásticas presentaciones.

Para esta ocasión la edición número 28, se realizará en el Watsco Center, Coral Gables, en Miami, Florida y será conducido por Adamari López.

Como recordarás Bad Bunny recibió 22 nominaciones a los Billboard Latinos 2021, siendo el artista más reconocido de esta gala, en La Verdad Noticias te contamos todo lo que debes saber sobre esta premiación.

¿Quiénes cantarán en la gala?

Maluma también se presentará.

La sorpresa de la noche será cortesía de Christian Nodal y Banda MS quienes se unirán para interpretar 'La Sinverguenza', su nueva colaboración.

Otro de los estrenos proviene de Reik y Carlos Rivera quienes presentaran por primera vez juntos “Cuántas veces”.

Guadalupe Pineda, Yuri y Ana Bárbara se unirán a una sola voz para hacer un popurrí de canciones en homenaje al Divo de Juárez.

Lista de nominados a los  Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year: 
 
    Anuel AA 
    Bad Bunny 
    J Balvin 
    Maluma 
    Ozuna 
 
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New: 
 
    Camilo 
    Eslabon Armado 
    Kali Uchis 
    Myke Towers 
    Rauw Alejandro 
 
Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year: 
 
    Black Eyed Peas 
    Dua Lipa 
    Ne-Yo 
    Nicki Minaj 
    The Weeknd 
 
“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year: 
 
    Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” 
    Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” 
    Kali Uchis, “Telepatía” 
    Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa” 
    Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái” 
 
“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: 
 
    Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” 
    Bad Bunny & Rosalía, “La Noche De Anoche” 
    Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” 
    Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa” 
    Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái” 
 
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: 
 
    Anuel AA 
    Bad Bunny 
    J Balvin 
    Jhay Cortez 
    Maluma 
 
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: 
 
    Kali Uchis 
    Karol G 
    Natti Natasha 
    Rosalía 
    Selena Gomez 
 
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 
 
    Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga 
    Calibre 50 
    Eslabon Armado 
    Grupo Firme 
    Los Dos Carnales 
 
“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year: 
 
    Epic 
    Interscope 
    Rimas 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
 
“Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año / Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year: 
 
    Aura Music 
    Duars 
    Rimas 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latino 
 
Canción del Año, Airplay /Airplay Song of the Year: 
 
    Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” 
    Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa” 
    Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái” 
    Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo” 
    Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente” 
 
Sello Discográfico del Año, Airplay / Airplay Label of the Year: 
 
    Remex 
    Rimas 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
    Warner Latina 
 
Casa Disquera del Año, Airplay / Airplay Imprint of the Year: 
 
    Aura 
    Fonovisa 
    Rimas 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latino 
 
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year: 
 
    Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” 
    Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” 
    Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul “Mamacita” 
    Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa” 
    Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái” 
 
Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year: 
 
    Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” 
    Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola” 
    Bad Bunny, “Vete” 
    Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, “Safaera" 
    Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái” 
 
“Top Latin Album” del Año /Top Latin Album of the Year: 
 
    Anuel AA, Emmanuel 
    Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo 
    Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir 
    Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG 
    Maluma, Papi Juancho 
 
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: 
 
    Anuel AA 
    Bad Bunny 
    J Balvin 
    Ozuna 
    Romeo Santos 
 
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: 
 
    Becky G 
    Kali Uchis 
    Karol G 
    Selena Gomez 
    Shakira 
 
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 
 
    Aventura 
    Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga 
    Black Eyed Peas 
    Eslabon Armado 
    Los Legendarios 

“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year: 
 
    Glad Empire 
    Rancho Humilde 
    Rimas 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
 
"Top Latin Albums" Imprint del Año / Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year: 
 
    Del 
    Real Hasta La Muerte 
    Rimas 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
 
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo: 
 
    Camilo 
    Enrique Iglesias 
    Kali Uchis 
    Luis Fonsi 
    Shakira 
 
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 
 
    CNCO 
    Maná 
    Mau y Ricky 
    Piso 21 
    Reik 
 
Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year: 
 
    Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita” 
    Kali Uchis “Telepatía” 
    Reik, Farruko & Camilo “Si Me Dices Que Sí” 
    Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo “TBT” 
    Shakira & Anuel AA “Me Gusta” 
 
“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year: 
 
    Epic 
    Rimas 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
    Warner Latina 
 
“Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year: 
 
    Real Hasta La Muerte 
    Rimas 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latino 
    WK 
 
Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year 
 
    Camilo, Mis Manos 
    Camilo, Por Primera Vez 
    Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 
    Piso 21, El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo 
    Selena Gomez, Revelación 
 
“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año /Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year: 
 
    Interscope Geffen A&M 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Thirty Tigers 
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
    Warner Latina 
 
“Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year: 
 
    Capitol Latin 
    Hecho a Mano 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latino 
    Warner Latina 
 
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo: 
 
    Carlos Vives 
    Elvis Crespo 
    Marc Anthony 
    Prince Royce 
    Romeo Santos 
 
Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 
 
    Aventura 
    Gente de Zona 
    La Sonora Dinamita 
    Monchy & Alexandra 
    N’Klabe 
 
Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year: 
 
    Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta” 
    Marc Anthony, “Un Amor Eterno” 
    Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, “Travesuras” 
    Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente” 
    Prince Royce, “Lotería” 
 
“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año /Tropical Airplay Label of the Year: 
 
    El Cartel 
    LP 
    Pina 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
 
“Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year: 
 
    El Cartel 
    Hecho a Mano 
    Pina 
    Sony Music Latin 
    WK 
 
Álbum Tropical del Año / Tropical Albums of the Year: 
 
    El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena 
    Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1 
    Gloria Estefan, Brazil305 
    Prince Royce, Alter Ego 
    Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical 
 
“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year: 
 
    Discos Fuentes 
    Sony Music Latin 
    The Orchard 
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
    Zacarías Ferreira 
 
“Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year: 
 
    Norte 
    Premium Latin 
    Sony Music Latin 
    The Orchard 
    Top Stop 
 
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista /Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo: 
 
    Christian Nodal 
    El Fantasma 
    Junior H 
    Lenin Ramírez 
    Natanael Cano 
 
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 
 
    Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga 
    Calibre 50 
    Eslabon Armado 
    Los Ángeles Azules 
    Los Dos Carnales 
 
Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year: 
 
    Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg, “Que Maldición” 
    El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales, “Cabrón y Vago” 
    Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” 
    Los Dos Carnales, “El Envidioso” 
 
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year: 
 
    Afinarte 
    Lizos 
    Remex 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
 
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year: 
 
    Afinarte 
    Disa 
    Fonovisa 
    Lizos 
    Remex 
 
Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año / Regional Mexican Albums of the Year: 
 
    Christian Nodal, Ayayay! 
    Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas 
    Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal 
    Eslabon Armado, Vibras de Noche 
    Junior H, Atrapado En Un Sueño 
 
“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año /Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year: 
 
    Afinarte 
    DEL 
    Rancho Humilde 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
 
“Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year: 
 
    Afinarte 
    DEL 
    Fonovisa 
    Lizos 
    Rancho Humilde 
 
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo: 
 
    Anuel AA 
    Bad Bunny 
    J Balvin 
    Maluma 
    Ozuna 
 
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 
 
    Jowell & Randy 
    Los Legendarios 
    Play-N-Skillz 
    Wisin & Yandel 
    Zion & Lennox 
 
Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año Latin / Rhythm Song of the Year: 
 
    Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” 
    Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola” 
    Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” 
    Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa” 
    Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái” 
 
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año /Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year: 
 
    Glad Empire 
    Rimas 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
    Warner Latina 
 
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año /Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year: 
 
    Aura 
    La Industria 
    Rimas 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latino 
 
Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year: 
 
    Anuel AA, Emmanuel 
    Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo 
    Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir 
    Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG 
    Maluma, Papi Juancho 
 
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año /Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year: 
 
    Glad Empire 
    Rich 
    Rimas 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
 
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año /Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year: 
 
    Aura 
    Real Hasta La Muerte 
    Rimas 
    Sony Music Latin 
    Universal Music Latino 
 
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year: 
 
    Anuel AA 
    Bad Bunny 
    Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera 
    J Balvin 
    Tainy 
 
Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year: 
 
    RSM Publishing, ASCAP 
    Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP 
    Universal Music Corp, ASCAP 
    WC Music Corp, ASCAP 
 
Corporación Editora del Año / Publishing Corporation of the Year: 
 
    Kobalt Music 
    RSM Publishing 
    Sony Music Publishing 
    Universal Music 
    Warner Chappell Music 
 
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year: 
 
    Mora 
    Ovy On The Drums 
    Sky Rompiendo 
    Súbelo Neo 
    Tainy 

Los Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 se celebararán el próximo jueves 23 de septiembre y se transmitirá completamente en vivo

