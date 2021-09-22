Estas serán las presentaciones de los Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021
Los Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 nominaciones y actuaciones.
Los Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 están a la vuelta de la esquina y los famosos ya se preparan para sus fantásticas presentaciones.
Para esta ocasión la edición número 28, se realizará en el Watsco Center, Coral Gables, en Miami, Florida y será conducido por Adamari López.
Como recordarás Bad Bunny recibió 22 nominaciones a los Billboard Latinos 2021, siendo el artista más reconocido de esta gala, en La Verdad Noticias te contamos todo lo que debes saber sobre esta premiación.
¿Quiénes cantarán en la gala?
La sorpresa de la noche será cortesía de Christian Nodal y Banda MS quienes se unirán para interpretar 'La Sinverguenza', su nueva colaboración.
Otro de los estrenos proviene de Reik y Carlos Rivera quienes presentaran por primera vez juntos “Cuántas veces”.
Guadalupe Pineda, Yuri y Ana Bárbara se unirán a una sola voz para hacer un popurrí de canciones en homenaje al Divo de Juárez.
Lista de nominados a los Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:
Camilo
Eslabon Armado
Kali Uchis
Myke Towers
Rauw Alejandro
Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year:
Black Eyed Peas
Dua Lipa
Ne-Yo
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Bad Bunny & Rosalía, “La Noche De Anoche”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Maluma
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Selena Gomez
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Los Dos Carnales
“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Epic
Interscope
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año / Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Aura Music
Duars
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Canción del Año, Airplay /Airplay Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo”
Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”
Sello Discográfico del Año, Airplay / Airplay Label of the Year:
Remex
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Casa Disquera del Año, Airplay / Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Aura
Fonovisa
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul “Mamacita”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
Bad Bunny, “Vete”
Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, “Safaera"
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
“Top Latin Album” del Año /Top Latin Album of the Year:
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Maluma, Papi Juancho
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Selena Gomez
Shakira
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Black Eyed Peas
Eslabon Armado
Los Legendarios
“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Glad Empire
Rancho Humilde
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
"Top Latin Albums" Imprint del Año / Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Del
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
CNCO
Maná
Mau y Ricky
Piso 21
Reik
Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita”
Kali Uchis “Telepatía”
Reik, Farruko & Camilo “Si Me Dices Que Sí”
Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo “TBT”
Shakira & Anuel AA “Me Gusta”
“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Epic
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
“Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
WK
Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year
Camilo, Mis Manos
Camilo, Por Primera Vez
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Piso 21, El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo
Selena Gomez, Revelación
“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año /Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Interscope Geffen A&M
Sony Music Latin
Thirty Tigers
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
“Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
Hecho a Mano
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Carlos Vives
Elvis Crespo
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy & Alexandra
N’Klabe
Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
Marc Anthony, “Un Amor Eterno”
Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, “Travesuras”
Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”
Prince Royce, “Lotería”
“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año /Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
El Cartel
LP
Pina
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:
El Cartel
Hecho a Mano
Pina
Sony Music Latin
WK
Álbum Tropical del Año / Tropical Albums of the Year:
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena
Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1
Gloria Estefan, Brazil305
Prince Royce, Alter Ego
Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical
“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Discos Fuentes
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Zacarías Ferreira
“Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
Norte
Premium Latin
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista /Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Junior H
Lenin Ramírez
Natanael Cano
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Los Ángeles Azules
Los Dos Carnales
Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg, “Que Maldición”
El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales, “Cabrón y Vago”
Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”
Los Dos Carnales, “El Envidioso”
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
Afinarte
Lizos
Remex
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Afinarte
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Remex
Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año / Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:
Christian Nodal, Ayayay!
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal
Eslabon Armado, Vibras de Noche
Junior H, Atrapado En Un Sueño
“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año /Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
Afinarte
DEL
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:
Afinarte
DEL
Fonovisa
Lizos
Rancho Humilde
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Jowell & Randy
Los Legendarios
Play-N-Skillz
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año Latin / Rhythm Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año /Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
Glad Empire
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año /Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Aura
La Industria
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Maluma, Papi Juancho
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año /Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Glad Empire
Rich
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año /Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
Aura
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera
J Balvin
Tainy
Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:
RSM Publishing, ASCAP
Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Music Corp, ASCAP
WC Music Corp, ASCAP
Corporación Editora del Año / Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Kobalt Music
RSM Publishing
Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music
Warner Chappell Music
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:
Mora
Ovy On The Drums
Sky Rompiendo
Súbelo Neo
Tainy
Los Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 se celebararán el próximo jueves 23 de septiembre y se transmitirá completamente en vivo.
