Critics' Choice Super Awards 2022: Esta es la lista completa de nominados
Marvel Studios y Sony Pictures dominan la lista de nominados a Critics' Choice Super Awards 2022.
Esta tarde se dieron a conocer las nominaciones a los Critics' Choice Super Awards 2022, ceremonia que premia a lo mejor del cine de acción y de superhéroes.
Dichos premios son una son una entrega anual presentada por la Critics Choice Association y que destaca a lo mejor del cine y televisión en los géneros de superhéroes, horror, ciencia ficción y fantasía.
Marvel Studios no solo domina la taquilla con ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home”, sino también con las categorías de estos premios.
Lista completa de nominados a los Critics' Choice Super Awards 2022
La Verdad Noticias te presenta la Lista completa de nominados, donde relata la presencia de la ‘Zack Snyder's Justice League’, misma que fue rechazada por los Oscar en su categoría especial al cine popular.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
- Gunpowder Milkshake
- The Harder They Fall
- The Last Duel
- Nobody
- No Time to Die
- Wrath of Man
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
- Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
- Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
- Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
- Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice
- Liam Neeson – The Ice Road
- Bob Odenkirk – Nobody
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
- Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
- Ana de Armas – No Time to Die
- Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake
- Regina King – The Harder They Fall
- Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die
- Maggie Q – The Protégé
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE SUPERHÉROES
- Black Widow
- Eternals
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Suicide Squad
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE SUPERHÉROES
- John Cena – The Suicide Squad
- Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad
- Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE SUPERHÉROES
- Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League
- Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
- Florence Pugh – Black Widow
- Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
- Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE TERROR
- Candyman
- Last Night in Soho
- Malignant
- The Night House
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Titane
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE TERROR
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
- Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland
- Dave Davis – The Vigil
- Vincent Lindon – Titane
- Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II
- Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE TERROR
- Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife
- Rebecca Hall – The Night House
- Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho
- Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho
- Agathe Rousselle – Titane
- Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O FANTASÍA
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Free Guy
- The Green Knight
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Swan Song
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O FANTASÍA
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Timothée Chalamet – Dune
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Tom Hanks – Finch
- Dev Patel – The Green Knight
- Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O FANTASÍA
- Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up
- Jodie Comer – Free Guy
- Rebecca Ferguson – Dune
- Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
- Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight
MEJOR VILLANO EN UNA PELÍCULA
- Ben Affleck – The Last Duel
- Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
- Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant
- Tony Todd – Candyman
¿Cuándo es la ceremonia de entrega de premios?
Cabe resaltar que esta es la segunda edición en que se realizan los premios, mismos que busca distinguir a lo mejor de la cultura pop, en concreto del cine de superhéroes.
Los Critics' Choice Super Awards 2022 darán a conocer sus resultados a la brevedad en la publicación de su prestigiosa revista.
