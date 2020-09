México vuelve a ser el principal socio comercial de EU tras entrada del T-MEC

�� ���� is the ����’s ��trading partner‼️



✔️Between January & July 2020, total trade between Mexico & the U.S. surpassed $290 billion USD ��.



✔️ ���� will continue working to strengthen its foreign trade with our main trading partner under the #USMCA.@SE_mx @CommerceGov @USTradeRep pic.twitter.com/4sEINHPL6v