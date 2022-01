Coleccionista de NFT compra avatar por 1.7 dólares; lo revende a casi 187.000

��Another #NFT collector is incredibly lucky



By some miracle, he was able to buy NFT 9991 from the most expensive #BAYC collection for only 0.77 #ETH! Just 6 days ago this #token was selling for 250 ETH!



Quite naturally, he found a buyer for over $200,000 in 25 minutes#crypto pic.twitter.com/Fw7I60FYBS