Wilmar, comerciante de aceite de palma intensifica esfuerzos de "no deforestación"

Action at P & G Palm Oil Supplier in Kalimantan - Greenpeace activists unfurl a giant banner at the concession owned by PT Multi Persada Gatramegah (PT MPG), a subsidiary of Musim Mas company, a palm oil supplier to Procter and Gamble in Muara Teweh, North Barito, Central Kalimantan. Greenpeace is calling P&G to stop destroying Indonesian rainforest and commit zero deforestation policy. - ; ;| Photographer: ULET IFANSASTI