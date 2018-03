No más rinocerontes blancos en el mundo, muere ‘Sudán’, último rinoceronte blanco.

Sudan, the last male northern white #rhino on our planet, died yesterday at 45 in Kenya, leaving only 2 females of this subspecies left https://t.co/nAWzM6BwKo



How did we get here?! We must not allow this to happen to other species on our watch! #RememberingSudan #SudanForever pic.twitter.com/O0NbYlbA0L

— World Wildlife Day (@WildlifeDay) March 20, 2018