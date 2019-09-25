Muere Tikiri, la elefante de 70 años que sufrió maltrato
Después de haber sido obligada a desfilar sin descanso, la elefante Tikiri de 70 años murió en Sri Lanka.
Hace algunas semanas las fuertes imágenes de la elefante Tikiri le dieron la vuelta al mundo, ya que mostraron la desnutrición después de haber sido cruelmente obligada a trabajar durante al menos 10 días sin descanso alguno en el festival Kandy Esala realizado en Sri Lanka, pese a sus lamentables condiciones de salud, murió y la ONG Save Elephant Foundation (SEF) mostró “alivio y dolor por la noticia”.
Este miércoles los funcionarios del departamento de vida silvestre informaron que la elefante domesticado de 70 años, falleció la noche del martes en Kegalle, muy cerca de Colombo, capital de Sri Lanka y ya se ordenó la realización de la autopsia.
Algunos expertos locales de paquidermos han asegurado que se trata de un animal maltratado y gravemente desnutrido, ya que anteriormente se pudo ver como el paquidermo tenía la piel pegada a los huesos.
Fue en agosto pasado cuando por medio de redes sociales la fundación antes mencionada hizo la denuncia y las imágenes de Tikiri se hicieron viral, cabe mencionar que no era el único ejemplar en estas condiciones, sino que había por lo menos unos 60 elefantes más.
Después de las denuncias y críticas contra el gobierno cingalés por permitir el uso de animales, de avanzada edad y enfermos, el animal fue retirado del evento.
Save Elephant Foundation, con sede en Tailandia, luchó por salvar a Tikiri hasta el final. “El sufrimiento de Tikiri ha terminado, su alma ahora está libre. No puede hacerle más daño”, publicó en Instagram el fundador de SEF, Lek Chailert.
“El día que conocí a Tikiri, sus ojos se encontraron con los míos, diciéndome todo lo que necesitaba saber. Su propio miedo, ira y tristeza ahora es parte de ese recuerdo más largo de su clase que no debería tener afecto”, escribió Lek.
