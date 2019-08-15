Greta Thunberg cruzará el Atlántico en velero por su campaña contra el cambio climático
La joven activista de 16 años, inició su travesía a bordo de un velero de Inglaterra a Nueva York por su campaña contra el cambio climático.
Greta Thunberg una joven activista de 16 años en compañía del hijo de la Carolina de Mónaco, Pierre Casiraghi y el navegante alemán Boris Herrmann, han zarpado con las condiciones más básicas y mínimas en un velero que atravesará el Atlántico, desde Inglaterra a Nueva York, por su campaña en contra del cambio climático.
Greta Thunberg departs Plymouth, onboard the Malizia II, a solar-powered racing yacht, bound for a climate conference in New Yorkhttps://t.co/LyP4G7kjAA pic.twitter.com/I6DnBrSzJe— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 14, 2019
En la embarcación de nombre el Malizia II, no hay comodidad, ni duchas, ni cocina, ni privacidad, además de esto el velero viaja emitiendo la menor cantidad posible de emisiones de CO2 para concienciar sobre lo que la activista considera una "dañina repercusión medioambiental" por parte de los viajes en avión.
Se espera que el viaje termine en alrededor de dos semanas, que tendrá como fin llegar a Estados Unidos, de acuerdo con su cuenta personal de twitter, Greta Thunberg, escribió que en altamar han podido ver delfines nadando en las inmediaciones del barco. También medios británicos han difundido algunos vídeos donde se ve los tripulantes están disfrutando del viaje.
Day 2. 100 nautical miles west of Cape Finisterre. A very bumpy night but I slept surprisingly well. Some dolphins showed up and swam along the boat last night! pic.twitter.com/gsvs49BFJe— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 15, 2019
Cabe mencionar que el velero de 18 metros de Pierre cuenta con paneles solares y turbinas submarinas para generar electricidad sin necesidad de recurrir a combustibles fósiles, de tal manera que genera cero emisiones, por lo que no contaminación el medio ambiente y refuerza la campaña de la ecologista.
Good news! I’ll be joining the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, COP25 in Santiago and other events along the way. I’ve been offered a ride on the 60ft racing boat Malizia II. We’ll be sailing across the Atlantic Ocean from the UK to New York in mid August. The science is clear. We must start bending the emissions curve steeply downwards no later than 2020, if we still are to have a chance of staying below a 1,5 degrees of global temperature rise. We still have a window of time when things are in our own hands. But that window is closing fast. That is why I have decided to make this trip now. During the past year, millions of young people have raised their voice to make world leaders wake up to the climate and ecological crisis. Over the next months, the events in New York and Santiago de Chile will show if they have listened. Together with many other young people across the Americas and the world, I will be there, even if the journey will be long and challenging. We will make our voices heard. It is our future on the line, and we must at least have a say in it. The science is clear and all we children are doing is communicating and acting on that united science. And our demand is for the world to unite behind the science. #UniteBehindTheScience
El viaje en velero podrá demostrar que se puede viajar grandes distancias sin combustibles fósiles y acercarse a la naturaleza ya que tiene como punto final llegar hasta Nueva York, donde la joven activista participará en la Cumbre sobre la Acción Climática sobre los riesgos del deterioro climático donde asistirán líderes mundiales, evento que organiza las Naciones Unidas el próximo 23 de septiembre.
