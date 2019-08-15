Secciones
Greta Thunberg cruzará el Atlántico en velero por su campaña contra el cambio climático
Greta Thunberg cruzará el Atlántico en velero por su campaña contra el cambio climático

La joven activista de 16 años, inició su travesía a bordo de un velero de Inglaterra a Nueva York  por su campaña contra el cambio climático.

por La Verdad

Greta Thunberg una joven activista de 16 años en compañía del hijo de la Carolina de Mónaco, Pierre Casiraghi y el navegante alemán Boris Herrmann, han zarpado con las condiciones más básicas y mínimas en un velero que atravesará el Atlántico, desde Inglaterra a Nueva York, por su campaña en contra del cambio climático.

En la embarcación de nombre el Malizia II, no hay comodidad, ni duchas, ni cocina, ni privacidad, además de esto el velero viaja emitiendo la menor cantidad posible de emisiones de CO2 para concienciar sobre lo que la activista considera una "dañina repercusión medioambiental" por parte de los viajes en avión.

Se espera que el viaje termine en alrededor de dos semanas, que tendrá como fin llegar a Estados Unidos, de acuerdo con su cuenta personal de twitter, Greta Thunberg, escribió que en altamar han podido ver delfines nadando en las inmediaciones del barco. También medios británicos han difundido algunos vídeos donde se ve los tripulantes están disfrutando del viaje.

Cabe mencionar que el velero de 18 metros de Pierre cuenta con paneles solares y turbinas submarinas para generar electricidad sin necesidad de recurrir a combustibles fósiles, de tal manera que genera cero emisiones, por lo que no contaminación el medio ambiente y refuerza la campaña de la ecologista.

El viaje en velero podrá demostrar que se puede viajar grandes distancias sin combustibles fósiles y acercarse a la naturaleza ya que tiene como punto final llegar hasta Nueva York, donde la joven activista participará en la Cumbre sobre la Acción Climática sobre los riesgos del deterioro climático donde asistirán líderes mundiales, evento que organiza las Naciones Unidas el próximo 23 de septiembre.

