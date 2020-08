Día Mundial del Orangután: animales que pronto podrían desaparecer

Happy Orangutan Day ��!! Did you know, Extinction in the wild is likely in the next 10 years for Sumatran orangutans and soon after for Bornean orangutans. Both the Sumatran species (Pongo abelii) and the Bornean species (Pongo pygmaeus) are classified as Critically Endangered according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. (Facts taken from orangutan.org.au) The Sumatran and Bornean Orangutans' rainforest habitats are disappearing at an alarming rate due to deforestation and clearing of the land for pulp paper and palm oil plantations, with the remaining forest degraded by drought and forest fires. #orangutan #wildlife #orangutans #animals #nature #wildlifewarriorsworldwide #australiazoo #conservation #saveorangutan #monkey #ape #wildlifephotography #animal #zoo #rainforest #orangutanmuseum #travel #jungle #earth #photography #borneo #sumatra #borneoorangutansurvival #sumatranorangutan (pic by: nature.com)

