Captan ejemplar de ave gigante parecida a 'Hippogriff de Harry Potter
Fotógrafo dedicado a la vida silvestre ha captado una rara especie de ave gigante muy parecida a 'Hippogriff de Harry Potter.
Un ejemplar de ave gigante muy parecida a 'Hippogriff de Harry Potter fue captada por un fotógrafo de vida silvestre cerca del lago Victoria en Uganda, un acontecimiento importante ya que filmarlo ha sido un verdadero milagro, puesto que la especie extraordinaria está en peligro.
The prehistoric looking Shoebill stork is a unique and fascinating bird species. They're not hard to photograph but they're hard to find with only approx 2500 worldwide population. I found this one in Uganda and found them on the river Nile and on Lake Victoria. They stand 5 ft tall and weight around 6 kg. They eat lung fish and other aquatic prey like frogs and spend ages frozen like a statue waiting for the moment to strike. The huge beak is from where they derived their name and it's not hard to see why.
La ave captada por el fotógrafo Mark Williams, es un ejemplar de la especie Balaeniceps rex, mejor conocida como picozapato, que actualmente se encuentra en peligro de extinción y se estima que tan solo quedan alrededor de 2.500 ejemplares en la naturaleza, por lo que captar su comportamiento cerca del lago Victoria en Uganda, fue un gran logro.
Mark Williams, publicó un espectacular vídeo en su cuenta de Instagram, donde se puede apreciar que el ejemplar que suele medir alrededor de uno 1,5 metros de alto y pesar alrededor de 6 kilos, camina muy tranquilamente entre unas cañas en busca de una presa, ignorando totalmente al fotógrafo, que aunque estaba emocionado, tenía que que pasar desapercibido, para no espantar al ave.
Most videos of the shoebill are of captive birds in a zoo. Here I had to go to Uganda to find this one in the wild and natural habitat. After arriving at sunrise one morning and locating him on the shores of Lake Victoria I proceeded to spend the next few hours in the reed beds to observe and capture many images including this iPhone video. They're almost prehistoric in appearance and it's amazing they haven't gone the way of the Dodo due to mans shortsighted acts over history. They're's now approx 2500 remaining and most are found in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda. For ages this modern day dinosaur just stood deep in the reed beds like a stone statue and I had no means to close the distance between us so I patiently waited. Suddenly it broke away from its trance like state of patiently waiting and hunting and proceeded to walk right in my direction totally ignoring me and my guides in the canoe. Funny how not enough focal length suddenly turns into too much focal length so quickly. After getting many images of him from full body down to just head shots I put down my camera and pulled out my iPhone to capture the moment. Hope you like the glimpse into this modern day dinosaur behaviour and natural habitat.
“El picozapato figura ente las especies en peligro de extinción y solo quedan alrededor de 2.500 ejemplares”, señaló Williams.
Además de esto, el reconocido fotógrafo, dijo que la apariencia delpicozapato capado es muy extraordinaria e inusual por lo que a menudo se lo compara con la criatura de las películas de Harry Potter llamada Hippogriff, según inticó rt.
Picozapato
El picozapato, es una especie de ave , que debe su nombre a la forma de su enorme pico, los científicos la llamaron ‘rey cabeza de ballena’, o Balaeniceps rex, ya que tiene un aspecto casi prehistórico, una especie muy curiosa nativa de África, son pájaros muy grandes, aunque las hembras siempre son más pequeñas que los machos y está catalogado como vulnerable en vías de extinción.
