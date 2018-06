Yaya Touré acusa a Pep Guardiola de racista

Had a great time at @StMatthewsPri supporting the kids doing the @socceraid Playground Challenge for @UNICEF_uk Everybody at St Matthew’s was fantastic!!



All schools in the UK can get involved on Friday 8th June. For all info visit https://t.co/MvSVxfLp6F #socceraid #unicef pic.twitter.com/kYZMpOF4DI

— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) 24 de mayo de 2018