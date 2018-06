WWE: Sin Cara regala máscara conmemorativa a la Selección Mexicana

Remembering that day you lost your mask in an incredible battle against Atlantis. I was there to support you. Now you say you do not want my company anymore because of your great leap to fame ✨. A true friend is in the good moments and more so in the bad... #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/1WRSr32aOD

— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) 31 de mayo de 2018