Vídeo: Fenomenal Luka Doncic ¡IMPONE RÉCORD! en la NBA

�� the BEST DIMES from @luka7doncic's career-high 17 AST in the @dallasmavs win!



Doncic (25 PTS, 15 REB, 17 AST) becomes the youngest player in @NBAHistory to record a triple-double with 15+ REB & 15+ AST. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/eI1CYiEOqA