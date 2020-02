Suspende F1 el GP de China por Coronavirus

�� #F1 | 2020 #ChineseGP @F1, (April 17-19), 4th race of the season, has been canceled. Shanghai ���� Sports Federation has also ensured that it suspends⛔️ all sporting events until it´s not possible to control and end the coronavirus ���� epidemic, is suspended.

�� F1 pic.twitter.com/1jPeFMckwL