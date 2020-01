Super Bowl 2020: Subasta la NFL artículos para apagar el fuego en Australia 

If you're a @49ers fan & want to own a piece of history while helping Australians with the devastating fires in their country, bid on the ball used in the NFC Title game on @NFLAuction, as well as autographed @mitchwish, @RSherman_25 & @gkittle46 jerseys: https://t.co/4obLtJHdqQ pic.twitter.com/wJFKNuCMKl