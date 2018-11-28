Robbie Keane anuncia su retiro del futbol
Keane de 38 años de edad es el máximo romperedes de la Selección de irlanda y ha anunciado su retiro de las canchas.
El delantero irlandés de 38 años de edad, Robbie Keane, anunció su retiro de las canchas de futbol luego de 23 años de carrera y siendo el máximo goleador de su selección.
Goalscorer, Game Winner, Captain, Leader.— FAIreland ⚽️���� (@FAIreland) 28 de noviembre de 2018
Thank you, Robbie Keane. ���� #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/wlXGEzw7jP
"Después de 23 magníficos años, hoy anuncio oficialmente mi retirada como jugador profesional", declaró el exjugador del Tottenham, nombrado hace poco parte del cuerpo técnico de la Selección de Irlanda.
Robbie Keane considera que gracias a su carrera en el futbol pudo llegar a lugares donde jamás se imagino.
Keane dice adiós al futbol
"Del Crumlin United a Milan, Londres o Los Ángeles, mi carrera de futbolista me ha llevado donde nunca habría imaginado jugar. Mi carrera ha superado las esperanzas que tenía cuando no era más que un niño de Dublín loco por el futbol", escribió.
Today, after 23 wonderful years, I am formally announcing my retirement as a professional footballer. Leaving home aged 15 to pursue my professional career in England seems a lifetime ago. I was a street footballer full of hope & armed with huge ambitions. All I needed was that one chance. I would like to pay special thanks to Wolverhampton Wanderers for believing in me & giving me that chance when I made my professional debut in 1997 against Norwich City. I will never forget that day, I was fortunate enough to score both goals in a 2-0 win. From Wolves I embraced new challenges at Coventry City, Inter Milan, Leeds United & then possibly the most successful period of my club football career with Tottenham Hotspur, a club that will always hold a special place in my heart. I then enjoyed time at Celtic, Liverpool, West Ham United, & LA Galaxy. My playing career concluded with an exciting few months with ATK, a club which gave me my first experience of management. Playing & captaining my country has been the highlight of my career. I enjoyed every moment with Ireland over an 18-year period. Words cannot express how proud I am to be Irish. It was so important for me to have a good connection with the fans of the teams I played with. Your support was vital to me, thank you. Thank you to the teammates, managers & staff I have worked with; I was honoured to learn from you all. Thanks to my parents Anne & my late father Robbie Snr, my brother & sisters for their support. To my wife Claudine & my sons Robert and Hudson - thank you for your love, support & encouragement. I am so incredibly grateful for all you have done for me. I take great pride in having scored 325 goals in 737 club appearances & 68 goals in 146 international appearances for the Republic of Ireland. But for me, it was about making my family proud & the friendships that this wonderful game has given me. With the closing of one chapter comes an exciting new adventure. I am honoured & excited to be working alongside Mick McCarthy, Terry Connor and the Irish international team & I hope to use my experiences to contribute towards a bright future in Irish football. Thank you for the memories!
Keane logró marcar 68 goles con su selección en 146 disputados, en su paso por la Premier League el delantero marcó 126 goles con las camisas del Tottenham, Liverpool y Leeds.
"Yo jugaba en la calle, era solo un jugador lleno de sueños con mucha ambición y determinación. Todo lo que necesitaba era una oportunidad".
De 2011 a 2016 jugó en el conjunto del LA Galaxy, para luego pasar al Atlético de Calcuta en la India; donde inicio su carrera como entrenador-jugador.
