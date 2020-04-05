Rene Enos te enseña su cardio en Instagram (Fotos y Vídeo)
La atleta con los ojos más hermosos, Rene Enos te enseña Cardio con ropa deportiva ajustada, para no aburrirte en cuarentena en Instagram
Rene Enos la atleta culturista y actual influencer del acondicionamiento físico se une a las personalidades del deporte que ayudan a las personas para no aburrirse en estos tiempos de cuarentena y se pone su mejor ropa sexy deportiva para empezar el día haciendo cardio en su cuenta de Instagram.
“Buenos días! Esto fue después de cardio en ayunas durante 30 minutos y luego una muy necesaria taza de café y desayuno”, posteo Rene.
Good morning �� This was post fasted cardio for 30 minutes and then a much needed cup of coffee and breakfast �� . Some days I wake up ready to conquer the world, other days I have to drag myself out of bed. Today was one of those drag yourself out of bed days and my 30 minutes of fasted cardio seemed like an hour. The uncertainty of the future has been weighing pretty heavy on me and to be honest, killing some of my motivation. ����♀️ I’m sure I’m not alone in my feelings during this time of uncertainty. One thing I find comfort in, is having control over my physical goals, what I eat, my cardio, training, recovery... Even though I find my motivation wavering at times I know having control over these things are keeping my mind occupied on something other than all the “what if’s” that creep in to my head. Not only that but I know how fortunate I am to even have control over these things ���� . Anyway guys, that’s my ramblings for the morning. No matter where you are in the world I hope you’re doing well ❤️ #fridayfeeling
La atleta Hawaiana ha mostrado a través de su cuenta de Instagram @roxyqueflexx, como sobrevivir durante esta cuarentena en casa, enamorando a sus 556,935 con sus hermosos y radiantes ojos, además de realizar entrenamientos con su escultural figura.
How my body works during fat loss: Me: “Hey body, we’re gonna lose fat ok?” . Shoulders: “We’re on it!!” . Back: “Whatever you need!!” . Arms: “We’re way ahead of you!!” . Entire Lower body: *still clinging to the two double cheeseburgers and milkshake I had 10 years ago* “I’m sorry, did you say something?” ���� #storyofmylife
Rene Enos es una de las atletas del culturismo más hermosas, con cuerpo más que perfectos, desde los pies hasta la cabeza, quien posa en su cuenta de Instagram con sensuales atuendos, pequeños trajes de baño, atrevidos leggins y ropa deportivas que resalta las curvas de esta hermosa mujer.
Prep Update: Currently 11 weeks out Last Week: 141.2 This Week: 142.8 Not a fantastic weight change or response this week. Coach says the most noticeable changes have been to my quads, also some changes that he can see in person during my posing sessions that don’t necessarily show up in my progress pics. Changes to my plan this week.... more time on the hamster wheel ����♀️ Diet will stay the same and we’ll see what kind of response I get out of this. I know to some people it might be crazy that I’m prepping for a show with everything that’s going on in the world but it gives me something to focus on. I know there’s a possibility that my show could be potentially cancelled or postponed. For all we know every show of 2020 could be cancelled ����♀️ Who frickin knows. All I know is, I’m going to work my butt off and if I get to compete I’ll be ready ���� If not, I guess I’ll be competing in the 2020 Jewett Classic held in the living room, I’ll be the only contestant and I know how to bribe the head judge, so my chances of taking the prize are good �� . Anyway guys, I’m just trying to stay positive and put my energy in to something that makes me happy. I hope you guys are too ❤️ . Previous Cardio: 35 mins 4x week 50 mins 2x week (on upper body days) *stairmaster level 8 for all sessions Changes to Cardio: 50 mins 2x week 60 mins 4x week (on upper body days & off days) *stairmaster level 8 for all sessions Current Macros: 235c/172p/32f (Sat/Sun) 138c/163p/31f (Mon-Fri Training Days) 71c/162p/43f (Mon-Fri Off Days) *all macros accounted for except veggies #teamjewett #prepfiles
“No fue un cambio de peso o una respuesta fantástica esta semana. El entrenador dice que los cambios más notables han sido en mis quads, también algunos cambios que él puede ver en persona durante mis sesiones de poses que no necesariamente aparecen en mis fotos de progreso”, posteó en una sexy publicación.
Rene Enos una década de motivar a sus fans
Rene Enos tiene casi una década que cambió su vida dejando atrás una vida de excesos, mala alimentación, por ejercicio, vida saludable, lo que la convirtió en toda una sensación en redes sociales por el escultural cuerpo que ha logrado y sus enigmáticos ojos.
