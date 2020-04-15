Rene Enos muestra sus perfectas curvas con diminuto bikini (Fotos y Vídeo)
La culturista y modelo de fitness, Rene Enos muestra sus medidas perfectas con un pequeño bikini en su cuenta de Instagram
La Atleta originaria de Hawái, Rene Enos catalogada como una de las mujeres más hermosas del culturismo, cada día que se encuentra en cuarentena aprovecha para moldear cada parte de su cuerpo y eso lo demuestra en su cuenta de Instagram, donde los resultados se notan en sus fotos y vídeos.
En una foto que subió hace un día Rene Enos muestra los resultados de su trabajo en casa, con una pequeño bikini en color rojo donde resaltan sus espectaculares medidas, además de su hermoso rostro y sus mágicos ojos verdes.
Prep Update: Currently 9 weeks out Last Week: 141 This Week: 139.8 ***since I constantly get asked I’m 5’2 No changes to my plan this week. But for today only I’ll be implementing my high day diet. If you’ve followed my prep updates you know I’ve been using the 5:2 approach so today would usually be one of my low days. After assessing my progress and looking at my physique, coach and I agreed I’ve been looking depleted since last week Thursday despite having my two high days on Saturday/Sunday. So another unscheduled high day will be implemented today to help restore glycogen. We’ll also take out my normal 50 mins of cardio today. Keeping me too flat for too long will affect workout performance and is more likely to cause muscle loss. We will reassess tomorrow. I’ve been asked how I’m staying on this prep when everything is so uncertain. If I’m being realistic, even though the show I’ve chosen is still scheduled to happen, I think there’s probably a 98.5% chance of it being rescheduled or cancelled �� Of course I hope that’s not the case ���� . I’ll tell you what though, I’m still going to prep and put 100% in to my training like I’m stepping on that stage in 9 weeks. Because above all, I love the training, discipline and mental fortitude that it takes to reach the level needed to step on stage. I absolutely refuse to emotionally succumb to negative events around me, I will adapt and thrive in any environment and at the very least I’ll come out on the other side stronger and more resilient. �� . I hope everyone is staying positive and healthy out there ❤️ . Cardio: 50 mins 2x week 60 mins 4x week (on upper body days & off days) *stairmaster level 8 for all sessions Current Macros: 235c/172p/32f (Sat/Sun) 138c/163p/31f (Mon-Fri Training Days) 71c/162p/43f (Mon-Fri Off Days) *all macros accounted for except veggies
- “No hay cambios en mi plan esta semana. Pero por hoy solo implementaré mi dieta de día alto. Si ha seguido mis actualizaciones de preparación, sabe que he estado usando el enfoque 5: 2, por lo que hoy sería uno de mis días bajos. Después de evaluar mi progreso y mirar mi físico, el entrenador y yo acordamos que había estado agotado desde la semana pasada el jueves a pesar de tener mis dos días de alta el sábado / domingo”, posteó en su Instagram.
The process of watching my physique change week after week has been an amazing experience. I’m getting to that fun part of prep where changes are visible from one day to the next. I’m also getting to that not so fun part of prep where energy feels zapped on some days. I’ve honestly been loving this entire process, even the days that seem harder. To me I see it as a way to build mental fortitude. More on that tomorrow when I post my prep update �� I’m 9 weeks out guys! �� . *I will reiterate that my show is still scheduled to happen since somebody always asks. ��
En otra de sus publicaciones subió un vídeo mostrando su figura donde mencionó que el proceso de ver su físico cambiar semana tras semana ha sido una experiencia increíble.
Rene Enos ya cuenta con más de 562,146 seguidores y seguidoras, además de 763 publicaciones, en las que ha mostrado rutinas de ejercicios para que las personas puedan realizar tanto en el gimnasio como en su casa.
