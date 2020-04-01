Rene Enos los ojos más hermosos del Culturismo (FOTOS)
La Hawaiana modelo, atleta e influencer del culturismo, Rene Enos es la belleza del deporte con los ojos más hermosos, además de tener una figura espectacular y lo demuestra en Instagram
Rene Enos es un claro ejemplo de “querer es poder” en tan solo una década ha logrado moldear su cuerpo en una escultura espectacular y en el mundo del culturismo es la mujer con los ojos más hermosos e increíbles, así como su angelical rostro que ha cautivado a 556,323 seguidores en su cuenta oficial @roxyqueflexx de Instagram.
2019 has been a year of great improvements. Mostly talking about my eyebrows ���� . But honestly 2019 has been such an amazing year. I couldn’t have asked for anything more. As 2020 quickly approaches I can’t help but be thankful for the past year and excited for this coming year ���� . #2020 #letsseewhatyougot
Esta mujer nacida en Hawai y que actualmente vive en la ciudad de San Antonio, Texas en los Estados Unidos, Rene Enos tiene un encanto inigualable, muchos dirían que por sus increíbles medidas, pero esta mujer tiene magia en sus ojos, desde que uno observa su rostro queda enamorado de esta belleza del deporte y su cuenta de Instagram lo comparte en sus publicaciones.
Improvement season update: Body weight has been slowly trending upward. Weighed in this AM at 150lbs (I’m 5’3). My weight tends to increase 1-2lbs after leg day. Even though weight is slowly increasing my progress pictures show a tighter and fuller physique. @johnjewett3 has adjusted my diet according to training days. Lower Body: 299c/167p/30f Upper Body: 251c/164p/30f Rest Day: 131c/167p/49f Training split: Lower/Upper/Lower, Rest, Upper/Lower, Rest Cardio: 5 sessions a week at 35 minutes. I usually do the stair master and on occasion I’ll do the spin bike. I’ve been loving my improvement season but I’m excited to hop on prep to truly uncover all the work I’ve been putting in ���� #countdowntoprep #improvementseason #progressupdate
En el 2010 tras años de luchar contra una vida mal dirigida en torno a su aspecto físico y su figura, Rene Enos entrenó muy fuerte y los resultados son sorprendentes y no ha dudado en compartir su increíble cambio y su espectacular cuerpo, con medidas perfectas, rostro de diosa y ojos brillantemente hermosos.
Prep Update: Currently 11 weeks out Last Week: 141.2 This Week: 142.8 Not a fantastic weight change or response this week. Coach says the most noticeable changes have been to my quads, also some changes that he can see in person during my posing sessions that don’t necessarily show up in my progress pics. Changes to my plan this week.... more time on the hamster wheel ����♀️ Diet will stay the same and we’ll see what kind of response I get out of this. I know to some people it might be crazy that I’m prepping for a show with everything that’s going on in the world but it gives me something to focus on. I know there’s a possibility that my show could be potentially cancelled or postponed. For all we know every show of 2020 could be cancelled ����♀️ Who frickin knows. All I know is, I’m going to work my butt off and if I get to compete I’ll be ready ���� If not, I guess I’ll be competing in the 2020 Jewett Classic held in the living room, I’ll be the only contestant and I know how to bribe the head judge, so my chances of taking the prize are good �� . Anyway guys, I’m just trying to stay positive and put my energy in to something that makes me happy. I hope you guys are too ❤️ . Previous Cardio: 35 mins 4x week 50 mins 2x week (on upper body days) *stairmaster level 8 for all sessions Changes to Cardio: 50 mins 2x week 60 mins 4x week (on upper body days & off days) *stairmaster level 8 for all sessions Current Macros: 235c/172p/32f (Sat/Sun) 138c/163p/31f (Mon-Fri Training Days) 71c/162p/43f (Mon-Fri Off Days) *all macros accounted for except veggies #teamjewett #prepfiles
“No fue un cambio de peso o una respuesta fantástica esta semana. El entrenador dice que los cambios más notables han sido en mis quads, también algunos cambios que él puede ver en persona durante mis sesiones de poses que no necesariamente aparecen en mis fotos de progreso”, posteó Rene Enos en su última publicación.
Realized that the thing I have in common with Venom is we both have Symbiotic relationships. The only difference is, my host is my husband and what I feed off of is his worship and offerings of food. Still analyzing what type of Symbiotic relationship this is... I lean towards parasitism �� Basically one species (the parasite, that’s me����♀️) benefits while the other species (the host, sometimes I call him husband) is harmed. Love is love mmmkay. This fantastic body paint was done by @overthinkgaming this was before he was a famous YouTuber. You should check him out because he’s super cool �� #venom #throwbackthursday #spookyhalloween
Además Rene Enos se ha caracterizado por compartir imágenes en atuendos de cosplay de diferentes personajes, mostrando así su increíble cuerpo con ajustados disfraces.
