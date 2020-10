Real Madrid: Eden Hazard se ha convertido en una pesadilla para el club

Eden Hazard has played 687 games in his career. He’s missed 66 games due to injury (9%).



���� Since he joined Real he has missed 32 games (5 muscle injury, 27 due to ankle issues).



His career: 11 (minor) muscle injuries, 1 broken ankle, 2 hairline fractures in ankle. 4 in ����. pic.twitter.com/ux91l4BbZH