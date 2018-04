NFL: Colin Kaepernick es premiado por la Amnistía Internacional 

“I would like 2 thank Amnesty International 4 The Ambassador of Conscience Award.But in truth,this is an award that I share with all of the countless people throughout the world combating the human rights violations of police officers.”@amnesty @yourrightscamp @RAVisionMedia pic.twitter.com/JkwiJnB3eA

— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) 22 de abril de 2018