NBA: ex jugador de los Washington Wizards gana la lotería

De acuerdo con el relato del ex jugador de los Washington Wizards, Gilbert Arenas, el pasado 12 de mayo salió de casa para comprar un billete de lotería. En el camino se percató de que había olvidado su cartera y su coche se estaba quedando sin combustible, por lo que se detuvo en una gasolinera para recargar el tanque.

Gilbert Arenas

Arenas se ganó la lotería gracias a un indigente

Mientras estaba repostando, un indigente se le acercó y le pidió algo de dinero, a lo que Arenas respondió que solo tenía 10 dólares para la gasolina y así llegar al local adonde se dirigía antes de que cerrara, pero que podía darle 5. Entonces, el indigente le dijo que se quedara el dinero, porque con solo 5 dólares de combustible no llegaría, y que después de que ganara la lotería le regalara 20 dólares. Además, le comentó que estaba seguro de que se llevaría el premio.

Un indigente le trajo buena suerte a Gilbert Arenas

Sin embargo, cuando llegó al local donde suele comprar los billetes de lotería, este ya había cerrado. A la mañana siguiente, Arenas recibió un mensaje de texto felicitándole porque había ganado 300.000 dólares, pero no le prestó atención, creyendo que se trataba de una estafa. Ese mismo día se desplazó otra vez a dicho establecimiento y cuando llegó, su propietario le felicitó por haber ganado la lotería.

Arenas fue afortunado

El hombre le explicó que había cerrado el local temprano y, dado que el baloncestista no llegaba, decidió jugar por él sus números preferidos. El pasado fin de semana, Arenas fue a buscar al indigente y le entregó una cantidad de dinero, que no ha sido revelada. De la felicidad, el sin techo lloró y le dio un fuerte abrazo. "He dado muchas veces dinero a personas sin hogar, pero nunca había sido bendecido por uno", concluyó el ex deportista.