Mundial Rusia 2018: Presentan himno oficial.
Cada vez falta menos para el Mundial de Rusia 2018, la gente espera con ansias la presentación de las selecciones que lucharán por conquistar la Copa del Mundo. Lo interesante del Mundial es que no todo se queda en lo futbolístico, también hay una gran variedad de aspectos culturales y artísticos. Los fanáticos esperan cada cuatro años para conocer quiénes serán los artistas responsables de presentar el himno oficial de la competencia.
Este año la canción se llama "Colors", consta de dos versiones, una en inglés, que será interpretada por Jason Derulo, y otra en castellano, a cargo de Maluma.
Jason Derulo compartió en su canal de Youtube un adelanto de la canción "Colors" que tiene una duración arriba de tres minutos y se hará la presentación de manera oficial el próximo viernes 16 de marzo.
Letra del himno oficial del Mundial Rusia 2018: canción "Colors".
Oh, what a feeling
Look what we've overcome
Oh, I'm gonna wave-a-wave my flag
And count all the reasons
We are the champions
There ain't no turning, turning back
Saying "Oh, can't you taste the feeling, feeling"
Saying "Oh, we all together singing"
Look at how far we've come
Now, now, now, now
There's beauty in our unity we've found
I'm ready, I'm ready
We still got a lil way
But look at how far we've come
Now, now, now, now
Hands up for your colors
Ready the people
A new day has just begun
And I wear my colors on my back
(Celebrate, celebrate)
We're created equal
One race, and that's human
Can't wait to they (?) dance
Saying "Oh, can't you taste the feeling, feeling"
Saying "Oh, we all together singing"
Look at how far we've come
Now, now, now, now (there's beauty)
There's beauty in our unity we've found
I'm ready, I'm ready
We still got a lil way
But look at how far we've come
Now, now, now, now
Hands up for your colors
One hand, two hands for your colors
Show your true colors
Here we go (here we go)
Let's put on a show (let's put on a show right now)
Let me see your hands up
Let me see your hands up
Here we go
Look at how far we've come
Now, now, now, now
There's beauty in our unity we've found
I'm ready, I'm ready
We still got a lil way
But look at how far we've come
Now, now, now, now
Hands up for your colors
There's beauty in our unity we've found
One hand, two hands for your colors
There's beauty in our unity we've found
Show your true colors
Here we go (here we go)
Let's put on a show
Hands up for your colors
Represent your country
Raise your flag
Show your true colors
Comentarios