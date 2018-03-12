Mundial Rusia 2018: Presentan himno oficial.

Cada vez falta menos para el Mundial de Rusia 2018, la gente espera con ansias la presentación de las selecciones que lucharán por conquistar la Copa del Mundo. Lo interesante del Mundial es que no todo se queda en lo futbolístico, también hay una gran variedad de aspectos culturales y artísticos. Los fanáticos esperan cada cuatro años para conocer quiénes serán los artistas responsables de presentar el himno oficial de la competencia.

Este año la canción se llama "Colors", consta de dos versiones, una en inglés, que será interpretada por Jason Derulo, y otra en castellano, a cargo de Maluma.

Jason Derulo

Maluma

Jason Derulo compartió en su canal de Youtube un adelanto de la canción "Colors" que tiene una duración arriba de tres minutos y se hará la presentación de manera oficial el próximo viernes 16 de marzo.

Letra del himno oficial del Mundial Rusia 2018: canción "Colors".

Oh, what a feeling

Look what we've overcome

Oh, I'm gonna wave-a-wave my flag

And count all the reasons

We are the champions

There ain't no turning, turning back

Saying "Oh, can't you taste the feeling, feeling"

Saying "Oh, we all together singing"

Look at how far we've come

Now, now, now, now

There's beauty in our unity we've found

I'm ready, I'm ready



We still got a lil way

But look at how far we've come

Now, now, now, now

Hands up for your colors

Ready the people

A new day has just begun

And I wear my colors on my back

(Celebrate, celebrate)



We're created equal

One race, and that's human

Can't wait to they (?) dance

Saying "Oh, can't you taste the feeling, feeling"

Saying "Oh, we all together singing"

Look at how far we've come

Now, now, now, now (there's beauty)

There's beauty in our unity we've found

I'm ready, I'm ready



We still got a lil way

But look at how far we've come

Now, now, now, now

Hands up for your colors



One hand, two hands for your colors

Show your true colors

Here we go (here we go)

Let's put on a show (let's put on a show right now)

Let me see your hands up

Let me see your hands up

Here we go

Look at how far we've come

Now, now, now, now

There's beauty in our unity we've found

I'm ready, I'm ready



We still got a lil way

But look at how far we've come

Now, now, now, now

Hands up for your colors



There's beauty in our unity we've found

One hand, two hands for your colors

There's beauty in our unity we've found

Show your true colors

Here we go (here we go)

Let's put on a show

Hands up for your colors

Represent your country

Raise your flag

Show your true colors