Mundial Rusia 2018: Presentan himno oficial.

Presentan "Colors" como el himno oficial del Mundial de Rusia 2018.

Mundial Rusia 2018: Presentan himno oficial.

Mundial Rusia 2018: Presentan himno oficial.

Cada vez falta menos para el Mundial de Rusia 2018, la gente espera con ansias la presentación de las selecciones que lucharán por conquistar la Copa del Mundo. Lo interesante del Mundial es que no todo se queda en lo futbolístico, también hay una gran variedad de aspectos culturales y artísticos. Los fanáticos esperan cada cuatro años para conocer quiénes serán los artistas responsables de presentar el himno oficial de la competencia.

Este año la canción se llama "Colors", consta de dos versiones, una en inglés, que será interpretada por Jason Derulo, y otra en castellano, a cargo de Maluma.

Jason Derulo
Maluma

Jason Derulo compartió en su canal de Youtube un adelanto de la canción "Colors" que tiene una duración arriba de tres minutos y se hará la presentación de manera oficial el próximo viernes 16 de marzo.

Letra del himno oficial del Mundial Rusia 2018: canción "Colors".

Oh, what a feeling 
Look what we've overcome 
Oh, I'm gonna wave-a-wave my flag 
And count all the reasons 
We are the champions 
There ain't no turning, turning back

 

Saying "Oh, can't you taste the feeling, feeling" 
Saying "Oh, we all together singing" 

 

Look at how far we've come 
Now, now, now, now 
There's beauty in our unity we've found 
I'm ready, I'm ready 

We still got a lil way 
But look at how far we've come 
Now, now, now, now 
Hands up for your colors 

 

Ready the people 
A new day has just begun 
And I wear my colors on my back 
(Celebrate, celebrate) 
 

We're created equal 
One race, and that's human 
Can't wait to they (?) dance

 

Saying "Oh, can't you taste the feeling, feeling" 
Saying "Oh, we all together singing"

 

Look at how far we've come 
Now, now, now, now (there's beauty) 
There's beauty in our unity we've found 
I'm ready, I'm ready 

We still got a lil way 
But look at how far we've come 
Now, now, now, now 
Hands up for your colors 

One hand, two hands for your colors 
Show your true colors

 

Here we go (here we go) 
Let's put on a show (let's put on a show right now) 
Let me see your hands up 
Let me see your hands up 
Here we go 

 

Look at how far we've come 
Now, now, now, now 
There's beauty in our unity we've found 
I'm ready, I'm ready 

We still got a lil way 
But look at how far we've come 
Now, now, now, now 
Hands up for your colors 

There's beauty in our unity we've found 
One hand, two hands for your colors 
There's beauty in our unity we've found 
Show your true colors

 

Here we go (here we go) 
Let's put on a show 
Hands up for your colors 
Represent your country 
Raise your flag 
Show your true colors

