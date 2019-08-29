Muere Jessi Combs al conducir a 800 kilómetros para batir récord
La piloto Jessi Combs intentaba batir un récord mundial conduciendo a 800 kilometros por hora pero desafortunadamente algo salió mal.
Este martes falleció la estadounidense Jessi Combs en el desierto de Alvord, en Oregón Estados Unidos, cuando trataba de batir un récord mundial de velocidad. La piloto de 39 años fue conocida como "la mujer más rápida sobre cuatro ruedas" y cuando ocurrió su accidente iba a más de 800 kilómetros por hora.
La mujer más rápida del mundo.
Jessi Combs tiene el récord mundial femenino de velocidad en un vehículo de 4 ruedas al alcanzar los 640 kilómetros por hora de media, con una velocidad máxima de 708 kilómetros por hora, la piloto se fijó como objetivo superar la marca de "la mujer más rápida del mundo", quien en 1976 la estadounidense Kitty O"Nell alcanzó los 823 kilómetros por hora a bordo de un vehículo de tres ruedas.
La familia señalo que:
"El sueño más notable de Jessi era convertirse en la mujer más rápida de la tierra, un sueño que había estado persiguiendo desde 2012".
También confirmaron el deceso de la también presentadora de televisión, popular por su participación en el programa Cazadores de Mitos (Discovery Max). "Era una de las raras soñadoras con el valor de convertir esas posibilidades en realidad, y dejó esta tierra conduciendo más rápido que cualquier otra mujer en la historia".
Sometimes I just gotta push the noise out, turn my head, and get to work! Big things happening... hopefully super fast things ;) #throwbackthursday #landspeed attempting to become #fastestwomanonearth with @landspeed763 #northamericaneagle #prayforhealing #fasterthanfast
Las autoridades a´n estudian las causas del accidente, dijeron que el equipo estaba en pruebas, y que tras el fatal accidente se origino un incendio, el objetivo hechas fue un área donde se realizan muchas carreras donde un año atrás había hecho su propia marca.
"Puede parecer un poco loco caminar directamente hacia la línea de fuego, los que están dispuestos son los que logran grandes cosas", escribió hace poco en su cuenta de Instagram. "La gente dice que estoy loca. Yo digo: 'Gracias".
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
Tal vez te interese: Rod Woodson quiere llevar más jugadores mexicanos a la NFL
Terry Madden fue quien confirmo la mala noticia, es socio y miembro del equipo de Combs, quien dijo que la piloto murió "en un horrible accidente" y que él fue "el primero en llegar" al lugar del accidente.
Comentarios