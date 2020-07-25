Mike Tyson fuma porro de MARIHUANA mientras firma contrato de pelea (VIDEO)
El esperado regreso de Mike Tyson al ring de boxeo está sucediendo oficialmente cuando firmó el contrato para enfrentar a Roy Jones Jr.
Mike Tyson fue visto en un video sosteniendo el contrato que acababa de firmar, mientras fumaba un gran porro de marihuana.
Roy Jones Jr también fue filmado poniendo lápiz a papel, haciendo oficial su muy esperada pelea.
Mike Tyson firma contrato de pelea
Iron Mike creó Tyson Holistic en 2016 y vende una amplia gama de productos de marihuana en California, donde la droga es legal, y se cree que genera alrededor de £ 500,000 libras por mes.
El año pasado, reveló planes para un enorme rancho de 420 hectáreas diseñado para ser un país de las maravillas donde los turistas serían bienvenidos a quedarse.
El ex campeón mundial de peso pesado está marcando su regreso al ring después de 15 años y luchará contra Roy Jones Jr.
Mike Tyson, de 54 años, ha vuelto al entrenamiento durante meses publicando videos de sus entrenamientos en las redes sociales.
Los dos boxeadores legendarios se enfrentarán en una pelea de exhibición de ocho asaltos el 12 de septiembre en el Dignity Health Sports Park en California.
El evento será en pay-per-view y se mostrará en el sitio multimedia Triller.
Una pelea de exhibición, contará con guantes más grandes de 12 onzas y, según los informes, ninguno de los hombres buscará un golpe de gracia ya que estarán sin casco.
Tyson se retiró en 2005, pero Jones Jr, de 51 años, peleaba hasta 2018 y tenía un récord profesional de 66-9.
Jones Jr tuvo títulos mundiales en cuatro categorías de peso, en peso mediano, súper mediano, semipesado y pesado. La pareja nunca se conoció en su mejor momento.
