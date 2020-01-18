Michelle Lewin te motiva a empezar una rutina y ella te llevará de la mano
La "Diva" del fitness te va a ayudar a que empieces una rutina con la cual vas a poder llegar al objetivo que tu te propongas, Michelle Lewin te explica todo.
La venezolana y "Diva" del fitness, Michelle Lewin, nos ha compartido una foto en su red social de instagram donde luce un espectacular traje de baño en color balnco, pero lo que más resalta es su enorme y hermosa sonrisa la cual brilla a kilometros. Ella se mantiene con un físico envidiable pero no es envidiosa, ya que siempre sube rutinas con las cuales puedes empezar, el día de hoy quiere motivarte para que tomes el valor de empezar una rutina y ella te va a ayudar.
Rutina de la mano de MIchelle Lewin.
Ey, tú. ¡Sí, tú!. Si todavía estás buscando a esa persona que cambiará tu vida para ser más saludable y feliz, entonces no me mires. Mírate en el espejo. De eso estoy hablando. TÚ puedes ser tu propio superhéroe ... o tu peor enemigo Mi parte aquí es ayudarlo lo más que pueda en su viaje de acondicionamiento físico, sin importar en qué nivel se encuentre.
Motivar, educar y espero que a veces me sonrías. Sé que no es fácil por tu cuenta resolver las cosas, ¡así que oye! Gracias por seguirme. Somos un equipo, tú y yo, pero al final del día, en realidad somos tú contra ti. Si eres un "No puedo hacerlo" o "No tengo la fuerza de voluntad", entonces tu mentalidad es incorrecta y aquí es donde tu mayor problema es: Para dar el primer paso.
Para establecer una meta y cumplirla. Intenta localizar lo que hace que tus pensamientos sean negativos y elimínalo. ¿Puede ser algo tan simple como cuando te levantas por la mañana, abres Instagram, ves lo maravillosa que es la vida de todos y tú, sin saberlo, te sientes triste porque tu vida no es así? Entonces dos cosas a tener en cuenta:
1) Nadie publica sobre cuán horrible es su vida. Si alguien es miserable, pero el 3% de su día está bien, entonces es ese 3% el que se carga en las redes sociales.
2) Si te afecta negativamente: baja de Instagram En lo que piensas te conviertes. Recuérdalo.
