Michelle Lewin te enseña 4 ejercicios para convertir tus brazos de gelatina en músculos
La "Diva" del fitness, Michelle Lewin, nos mostrará 4 ejercicios con los cuales vas a poder convertir tus triceps en verdaderos musculos.
Si aún no cumples uno de tus 12 propositos de año nuevo que es hacer ejercicio, es buen momento para retomar tus palabras y no solo se quede en un simple proposito. El día de hoy te vamos a compartir una rutina de 4 ejercicios donde Michelle Lewin nos va a enseñar a convertir esos brazos de gelatina en músculos.
La "Diva" del fitness nos revela sus secretos para tener el cuerpo perfecto como el de ella, esta venozolana a sus 33 años tiene una figura espectacular y es que desde los 17 le ha dado durisimo a lo que es el ejercicio, y sobretodo la dieta. Como dicen por ahí %30 ejercicio y %70 alimentación y sobretodo disciplina.
Wow. That was insane...�� The amount of negative private messages I got from my 2nd last post. I apparently touch something sacred... Trying to keep you guys from NOT eating like manics this holiday. So... wrong of me�� So... holy�� -Well, here’s the thing that we all must be clear on: I’m not here to tell you what to do. I’m not your mother. You have a choice. And that is where my part comes in, can I be a part of you being a happier human being, then boom!! That’s my mission! I made it! ������ I’m not here to tell you “Do this, don’t do that”. Everything I do here is about you, making a voluntary choice, for yourself. When the struggle is real, but I can in my own little way relieve the stress by leading you from “how the hell do I do this?” to “ahhh, so THAT’S how it is”. Happiness is what we all strive for weather you knew it or not. Happiness can be reached by a number of things, and a healthy lifestyle is for most a crucial ingredient. Eating unhealthy food without limits will make you gain fat. Gaining fat is not what I push for, gaining fat have in many cases proven being a cause of depression and too early deaths. Truth sucks, I know, but the only thing I can do about is to help those of you who don’t want to gain fat, don’t want to eat that amount you did last year but simply cannot resist. Even though it might be morally right this time if the year to say “Hell yes girl, just push it in, even if you will regret it afterwards... It’s Christmas for God’s sakes”.... I won’t do it. Why? Because I care. I care about your health, your well being and with that: your HAPPINESS. If happiness means to you to really lay off everything that has to do with physical health this holiday, it’s all good. I don’t doom you. It’s your call����♀️ But remember, and I might be repeating myself: I am here for you, whenever you need that kick in the butt. Until then: Enjoy the holidays�� �� (Photo: @AllenLHGFX)
4 ejercicios para los triceps.
Muchas chicas me preguntan qué hacer con "la parte posterior de la parte superior del brazo", ¿los tríceps?¿Cómo podemos transformar el tríceps de gelatina para convertirlo en un músculo firme? ¿Es posible? SÍ, es muy posible, ¡así que hagamos esto!.
Aquí hay 4 ejercicios básicos de tríceps para ti. Es "bueno saber":
1.- Pushdown de tríceps.
Excelente para empezar, haga 3 o 4 series de calentamiento antes de comenzar todo. Después de las series de ejercicios, le recomiendo 12 repeticiones / 4 series.
2.- Invierte un brazo hacia abajo.
10 repeticiones / 4 series.
3.- Skull trituradoras con barra EZ.
Movimientos lentos y controlados, toca suavemente, o casi toca, la frente con la barra. Mantenga los brazos ligeramente hacia adelante para mantener la tensión incluso cuando esté completamente extendido. 10 repeticiones / 4 series.
4.- Fondos.
Mantenga los codos lo más cerca posible, es fácil empujarlos hacia afuera, pero trate de evitarlo. Baja para que la parte superior de tu brazo quede paralela al piso y empújate hacia arriba. Manténgase en la posición superior por un segundo. 10-15 repeticiones / 4 series. Si agrega un peso en los muslos, haga menos repeticiones: 8-10.
So many girls are asking me what to do with "the back part of the upper arm", the triceps?�� How can we transform the jelly triceps to become a firm muscle? Is it possible? -YES, it is very possible, so let's do this!����♀️ Here are 4 basic triceps workouts for you. ������������ Some "good to know": 1️⃣Triceps pushdowns -Excellent to start with. Do 3 or 4 warm-up sets before you go all in. After the workout sets, I recommend 12 reps / 4 sets. 2️⃣Reversed one arm pull down. 10 reps / 4 sets 3️⃣Skull crushers with EZ bar: -Slow and controlled movements. Touch gently, or almost touch, your forehead with the bar. Keep your arms slightly forward to maintain tension even when fully extended. 10 reps / 4 sets. 4️⃣Keep you elbows as close as possible, it's easy to push them out, but try to avoid that. Go down so your upper arm is parallel to the floor, and push yourself all the way up. Stay in upper position for one second. 10-15 reps / 4 sets. If you add a weight on your thighs, do less reps: 8-10. ���������� If you want to more: My workout plans, adjusted for your needs and goals, available on the app Fitplan! Download the app from my website (link in bio) and get the first 7 days completely free. -Now it's time to get you in the best version of yourself... Let's train together�������� You. And me!����♀️
Si quieres más: ¡Mis planes de entrenamiento, ajustados a tus necesidades y objetivos, disponibles en la aplicación Fitplan! Descargue la aplicación desde mi sitio web (enlace en bio) y obtenga los primeros 7 días completamente gratis. -Ahora es hora de llevarte a la mejor versión de ti mismo ... Vamos a entrenar juntos Tú. ¡Y yo!
