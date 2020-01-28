Michelle Lewin te ayuda a formar tu "Six Pack" aquí un par de ejercicios
La venezolana Michelle Lewin en esta ocasión te va a mostrar como podrás formar tu "six pack" en 5 simples ejercicios.
La "Diosa" del Fitness, Michelle Lewin el día de hoy no solo te va a mostrar su escultural y hermoso cuerpo el cual día con día nos muestra a través de sus redes, principalmente en Instagram, en esta ocasión nos ayudará a formar nuestro "six pack" o comunmente un abdomen de hierro con seis cuadritos, esas dietas ahora si valdrán más que la pena.
La venezolana nos ha dejado en claro que las rutinas y las dietas son la fuente principal con la cual ha formado esa joya de cuerpo que se carga, y no, no lo ha hecho de un día a otro, esto le ha tomado años y años de disciplina y paciencia.
The truth is: we all got abs! READ THIS�������� -The difference between visable abs and “no abs at all” is the amount of fat in between the ab muscles and the skin. Everybody can go to the gym to lift weights, but not everybody can control the diet. It doesn’t just happen, you have to make a choice. You have to set a goal, and STICK TO IT. Now the question is... do you have the discipline to do it? Maybe you didn’t know it... but, YES YOU DO! Need some tips? Ok, here we go: 1. Get used to not having "bad" food at home. No matter how strong you think you are... you will eat it. Make it more complicated for yourself so you won't fall for the temptations. 2. Do it together! In a relation, it will get so much easier if you strive for the same goal: a healthier you. If your partner refuses, ask him to please respect your struggle and don't eat the pizza straight infront of you. It's a matter for respect and understanding. It's like drinking infront of an alcoholic who want to become sober. Or smoke in front of a chainsmoker who wants to quit. But many don't see it that way since it's "just" food. 3. Plan the day before what you will eat the next day. You will do yourself a favor so you don't have to make decisions when you are hungry. Those decision will never turn out the way you would want them. I am one of those: I never let myself become hungry because I can't control myself. It’s probably an instinct so strong it’s, at least for me, uncontrollable����♀️ 4. If you need help with what to eat, and how much to eat: contact a nutritionist. Or, even easier and way cheaper, download the app MEALPLAN and let me help you customize a plan for you based on how you answer all the questions I will ask you when registering. It's worth it, trust me. Link to the app Mealplan in my bio (also in Spanish, iPhone iPad only, sorry��) Questions?����♀️
El six pack perfecto.
En inumerables ocasiones la "Diva" del fitness nos deja ver como ha marcado cada parte de "body" y vaya que sumamente hermoso, ¿no te gustaría estar así?, checa las notas anteriores donde hemos hablado de ella y ahí también te dejamos otras rutinas con las cuales te podrás apoyar para que te sea más fácil poder conseguir lo que buscas.
El día de hoy nos dejó una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram donde nos muestra 5 cortos pero muy efectivos videos, con los cuales se te hará más fácil formar tu "six pack". Aprovecha cada uno de estos videos y con calma observa bien como se hacen para que te sea más fácil de poder cumplir con lo que tu quieres.
Michell Lewin te enseña a hacer una rutina de "hombro" en 4 sencillos pasos
Ella te explica que es lo que necesitas para así poder llevar acabo estos ejercicios...
"Una pelota de ejercicio: un "paquete de seis", cuando tu equipo es limitado, pero solo quieres tener un entrenamiento rudo.
