Michelle Lewin: "las chicas buenas van al cielo, las chicas malas van a todas partes"

La venezolana Michelle Lewin el día de hoy nos va hablar de algo un poco diferente a lo que estamos acostumbrados, ella y su pareja se tomaron una fotografía la cual compartieron en su red social de instagram donde los podemos ver un poco provocativos entre ellos (simplemente se ven muy bien).

Nos comparte una descripción y nos explica que una relación es de 2 personas y se refiere a cuando están en la intimidad, que por lo regular el hombre no presta atención o no le dedica el tiempo necesario para que ella disfrute, en pocas palabras que es egoista, pero aquí te dejamos unos tips que ella comparte y para la otra que estés con tu pareja te enfoques más en ella y no solo en ti.

Buena y mala.

"Las chicas buenas van al cielo, las chicas malas van a todas partes y lo que es aún más divertido: ir a todas partes ... juntos" ¿Tu hombre te lleva a todas partes? ¿O termina cuando termina? Es bastante importante que todos estemos de acuerdo en una cosa: este "no" es el mundo de un hombre ¿Se está asegurando de que el disfrute no sea solo sobre él? ¿Está dando tanto como tú das?.

La diferencia entre "terminar con" y "pura pasión" es la igualdad. La igualdad significa que ambos deben pasar tanto tiempo el uno con el otro, en todos los sentidos, casi compitiendo por quién puede darle el mayor placer al otro. Ambos deben esforzarse, no solo uno.

La igualdad significa encontrar el equilibrio "con qué frecuencia" para que nadie sienta presión. No debería convertirse en una rutina, es mejor mantener la calidad en lugar de la cantidad para mantener el deseo.

De modo que cada vez sea una ocasión especial, sin importar si se trata de una acumulación de 10 horas de duración de la sesión real, o si es rápida en algún lugar que NO deberías hacer (pero ambos no pudieron detenerse). Una relación es sobre dos. Nunca solo uno. Sorprenderse unos a otros tener comunicación, risas y sobretodo amor.

