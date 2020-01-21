Michelle Lewin: "las chicas buenas van al cielo, las chicas malas van a todas partes"
La "Diva" del fitness, Michelle Lewin, en esta ocasión nos platica algo un poco diferente a lo que nos tiene acostumbrado, para que te enfoques más con tu pareja a la hora de estar en la cama.
La venezolana Michelle Lewin el día de hoy nos va hablar de algo un poco diferente a lo que estamos acostumbrados, ella y su pareja se tomaron una fotografía la cual compartieron en su red social de instagram donde los podemos ver un poco provocativos entre ellos (simplemente se ven muy bien).
Nos comparte una descripción y nos explica que una relación es de 2 personas y se refiere a cuando están en la intimidad, que por lo regular el hombre no presta atención o no le dedica el tiempo necesario para que ella disfrute, en pocas palabras que es egoista, pero aquí te dejamos unos tips que ella comparte y para la otra que estés con tu pareja te enfoques más en ella y no solo en ti.
Jealousy, oh jealousy... Such an energy sucking emotion of mistrust that creates this tunnel vision, and it’s very difficult to get out of it unless your partner helps you out in a very understanding way. Not the angry way, that makes things much worse. We've been there����♀️ In the beginning of our relationship, I was the jealous one and @jimmy_lewin didn't even know what jealousy was. And in those moments when I entered that bubble, where all logical thinking stop existing... he got annoyed, and thought I was crazy. So somehow, he learned from me what jealousy is. And soon after, HE started getting jealous. For nothing. That's when I understood how annoying a jealous person is. How illogical they argue. So I stopped being jealous, and so did he. We both understood how to handle a jealous partner. Let's just say, life is easier to live where jealousy doesn't exist. I am not saying you should start being ignorant, but maybe less jealous. Every couple have their own rules. If they are not clear, maybe you should sit down and talk if you are on too different levels. Come up together with what is ok and what is not, so it's crystal clear. It can't be misunderstood. If your partner is commenting something not very appropriate on some girls Instagram... it's maybe ok if you haven't talked about it and you feel bad about it, but if you haven't said anything, then you two might have two different points of views. Some things are for one obvious that "that's not ok", but your partner doesn't see it that way, and maybe it's because your partner doesn't know it would hurt you. If you speak clearly with each other, first of all to see if you are both mentally even close to the same level about how a relation works, but then also to avoid jealousy and misunderstandings... Then you can stop worrying so much����♀️ If you have clearly said you don't think it's ok if he writes "Que mamacita" on random girls pages, and he does it anyway.... then he's just showing he is not the one. Period.
Buena y mala.
"Las chicas buenas van al cielo, las chicas malas van a todas partes y lo que es aún más divertido: ir a todas partes ... juntos" ¿Tu hombre te lleva a todas partes? ¿O termina cuando termina? Es bastante importante que todos estemos de acuerdo en una cosa: este "no" es el mundo de un hombre ¿Se está asegurando de que el disfrute no sea solo sobre él? ¿Está dando tanto como tú das?.
La diferencia entre "terminar con" y "pura pasión" es la igualdad. La igualdad significa que ambos deben pasar tanto tiempo el uno con el otro, en todos los sentidos, casi compitiendo por quién puede darle el mayor placer al otro. Ambos deben esforzarse, no solo uno.
A relationship works something like… beach volley boll����♀️ Or when you play tennis, but with two players on each side of the net. It’s a team work where both parts must give it all to make it work. None can stop playing. None can throw in the towel and say “you play, I’ll take a break”. A relationship is always about two dedicated individuals with a goal to make it work, and preferable exceed expectations without becoming neither too bossy nor too obsessed with the other. Trust me, your partner will not play the game well if you can’t give him trust and freedom. The ability to adapt and listen to your partner is just as important as your skills and dedication. And you know what separates a champion team from loosers?�� Both must feel strong and confident. If you partner feels down, it’s your got damn duty to lift him up. Is it annoying? You feel it’s time and energy consuming? Then you are a pretty crappy team player yourself. Lift him up until he feels better no matter if that will take all your strength. That should be your priority until feels better... How else are you going to advance and win? And worth keeping in mind, whenever you feel down… is he doing any effort to make you feel better? Or does he even... push you down?�� Communicate, support each other, don’t fall into boring routines… and don’t hold back on showing love and affection. That’s a few basic ingredients to become a winning team.
La igualdad significa encontrar el equilibrio "con qué frecuencia" para que nadie sienta presión. No debería convertirse en una rutina, es mejor mantener la calidad en lugar de la cantidad para mantener el deseo.
Good girls go to heaven. Bad girls go everywhere. And what is even more fun: to go everywhere... together�� -Is your man taking you everywhere? Or does it finish when he is done? �� It's quite important that we all agree on one thing here: this is NOT a man's world����♀️ Is he only taking? Is he making sure the enjoyment is not only about him? Is he giving as much as you are giving? ����♀️ The difference between “get it over with” to “pure passion” is equality. ✔️Equality means you both should spend as much time on eachother, in every sense, almost competing who can give the most pleasure to the other. Both must put in the effort, not just one. ✔️Equality means to find the balance on “how often” so no one feels pressure. It shouldn’t becomes a routine, better off to keep quality instead of quantity to maintain the desire… so that every time is a special occasion no matter if it’s a 10 hour long build-up to the actual session, or if it’s a quicky somewhere you absolutely NOT should do it (but you both just couldn’t stop yourselves). A relation is about two. Never just one. Surprise eachother. Communicate. Laugh. Love. ❤️ (Photo by @LEE_LHGFX)
De modo que cada vez sea una ocasión especial, sin importar si se trata de una acumulación de 10 horas de duración de la sesión real, o si es rápida en algún lugar que NO deberías hacer (pero ambos no pudieron detenerse). Una relación es sobre dos. Nunca solo uno. Sorprenderse unos a otros tener comunicación, risas y sobretodo amor.
