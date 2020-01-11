Michelle Lewin enseña rutina de entrenamiento para PRINCIPIANTES "desafío de 90 días"
La venezolana y "Diva" del fitness, Michelle Lewin, les mostrara a los principiantes como hacer una rutina de ejercicios que lleva como nombre "desafío de 90 días".
La modelo venezolana, Michelle Lewin, es un ícono del mundo fitness y solo por eso se ha ganado el apodo de la "Diva". En su cuenta de instagram cuenta con más de 13.5 millones de seguidores y bastante gente la sigue por que nos muestra como se cuida desde los 17 años que empezó a hacer ejercicio; la mujer escultural es portada de revistas prestigiosas alrededor del mundo. El día de hoy te vamos a dejar una rutina para principiantes que se llama "desafío de 90 días".
La modelo todo el tiempo comparte ardientes rutinas con las cuales puedes comenzar un 2020 y así poder tener el cuerpo que siempre habías querido tener, esta venezolana es una aficionada a hacer ejercicio ya que por eso tiene el cuerpo que tiene, ¡claro! todo a base de esfuerzo y dedicación.
Your body is a sculpture and YOU are the artist. -It goes so slowly to shape it, and it goes so quickly to remove every visible sign of your efforts�� We are entering the "worst" period of the year when it comes to health. Many are struggling. The food on the table is just so tempting, and at this time of the year it's normally not tuna salad served at dinner. This is the time of year when we all, including me, eat more sugar and bad fats than the rest of the year. However, many of you don't want to eat that much, but the temptations are too strong. And everyone else don't seem to care, so let's just have another one. I am not here to tell you that you cannot enjoy the greasy food this holiday. It's not my business. I'm not your mom. It's your choice. I am here to help you if you need it, and many want tips on HOW to avoid eating too much, it's so hard to resist. I know it is! But I have learnt the following (and no one taught me this, this is how I do it): ✅Eat a pretty large healthy meal just before you sit down with family and friends. That will guaranteed make you take it easy. ✅Don't let yourself get hungry. If you do, you will make decisions you might regret. ✅If there is anything healthy on the table, eat that first. The other around is almost humanly impossible. ✅Drink a lot of water before and during dinner. That will fill up you stomach quite well and make you feel full quicker. And one for the dedicated: ✅Keep inside your purse: dental floss, tooth paste, a tooth brush and mouth wash (listerine) cool mint (all in travel size, every bigger pharmacy have it). Why?�� Well, when you have eaten enough and you really want to stop yourself but the cravings are whispering "one more... just one more"... go clean your mouth thoroughly so it feels really fresh, with a strong mint taste... and all those temptations are all of a sudden not so tempting anymore... Nothing tastes good with a fresh mint taste in the mouth. Repeat the mouth wash every 30 minutes... I’m probably a bit crazy, but hey! It works for me, and I'm just sharing my experiences...����♀️ Now party on!�� (Photographer @lee_lhgfx)
Desafío de 90 días.
También hay veces que comparte sus dietas para que te des una idea de que es lo que come y así, si tu comienzas a hacer ejercicio sepas como alimentarte. La popularidad de la "Diva" del fitness fue tanta que fue invitada a la primera temporada del Exatlón México.
El cuerpo de esta diosa es envidia de muchos y asegura que es producto de largas horas de entrenamiento, así como una dieta muy estricta, pero como ya sabemos, poder lograr los cambios físicos a través de ejercicio y dieta solamente se puede teniendo disciplina, y Michelle si la tiene y afirma que esa es la clave de todo.
Win $500: UPDATE!����♀️ My BEGINNER workout routine (3 days / week), "90 Day Challenge", is NOW AVAILABLE on the app FITPLAN (Link in bio, free download). I am also giving away $500 in cash to ONE OF YOU (ladies only): Requirements: ✅TAG 3 FRIENDS or more, that you know want to start a healthier lifestyle for 2020���� ✅Download FITPLAN from the link in my bio. ✅Start the 7 day FREE TRAIL on any of my plans on FITPLAN (just follow the instructions in the app) ✅Check my Stories on Sunday, January 5th, to see who wins $500. (You can tag 3 friends in one comment, and 3 more in another comment etc) -Let’s get back on track, girls! I’ll help you. That’s why I’m here����♀️ This will be fun!������
Mi rutina de entrenamiento PRINCIPIANTE (3 días / semana), "Desafío de 90 días", ahora está disponible en la aplicación FITPLAN. La venezolana te regala $500 para que te suscribas a la app y puedas empezar a entrenar y tener un 2020 de exito y por supuesto de total salud en tu cuerpo, solo te pide unos sencillos pasos, así es que si te interesa, debes meterte a su cuenta de Istagram y checar todo a detalle, (solo para mujeres).
