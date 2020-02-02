Michell Lewin te ayuda a tener un pecho fuerte y en su lugar con solo "3 ejercicios"
La "Diva" del fitness, Michell Lewin, en esta ocasión te ayudará a mantener tu pecho fuerte y en su lugar, después de haber compartido esta pequeña rutina de "3 ejercicios" en su Instagram.
La venezolana Michell Lewin y "Diva" del fitness, estas últimas semanas ha subido buenos ejercicios a su red social de Instagram con las cuales te ayuda a tener el cuerpo que siempre has querido tener, es por eso que el día de hoy te traemos "3 ejercicios" con los cuales vas a poder tener un pecho fuerte y en su lugar.
Mantener ese pecho en su lugar.
"Supongo que todos tenemos opiniones diferentes aquí ... pero personalmente no me gustaría hacer crecer el músculo del pecho (pectorales), solo los mantengo firmes". Los pectorales grandes se ven realmente bien en los hombres y tal vez no tan bien en las niñas. (Con "mantenerse firme", me refiero al músculo y no a la piel) Aquí hay algunos ejercicios que harán el truco:
You can have WHATEVER you are willing to struggle for. Think about that for a moment�� But... do NOT even consider to struggle for perfection. Nah... struggle to become a better you. ���� We can all get better, bit by bit. There is actually no limit how much better we can get. But perfection... No one is perfect. Perfection is a myth. #staytruetoyourself
1.- Bench press: baje todo el camino para que tenga los brazos paralelos al piso, empuje hacia arriba pero no permita que los omóplatos abandonen el banco en la posición superior. 10 repeticiones / 4 series
2.- Flyes: Mantenga una ligera curva en el codo. Baja hasta que tengas los pesos a la misma altura que tu pecho, deberías sentir un estiramiento. Lentamente "empuje" las pesas hacia arriba en un movimiento de medio círculo hasta que las pesas se toquen entre sí, y regrese inmediatamente en un movimiento muy lento. 10 repeticiones / 4 series.
3.- Estire los brazos lo más lejos posible de su cuerpo (debe sentir un estiramiento en sus pectorales). Mantenga los brazos completamente rectos para evitar demasiada presión sobre los tríceps. Mantenga constantemente los pectorales flexionados empujando sus manos una hacia la otra durante el ejercicio. 12 repeticiones / 4 series.
