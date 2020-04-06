Kki Vhyce sus publicaciones más ARDIENTES en Instagram (Fotos y Vídeo)
Kiki Vhyce tiene 1,023 publicaciones en su cuenta de Instagram y en ella se encuentran fotos muy ardientes de la atleta Australiana
Modelo de fitness, culturista y atleta originaria de Melbourne, Australia, Kiki Vhyce se ha convertido en un gran icono a nivel mundial, con casi una década de cambiar su cuerpo delgado por una mujer, fuerte, curvilínea y medidas más que perfectas ha logrado atraer la atención de 601,664 seguidores y seguidoras que admiran su belleza, talento y encanto, en su cuenta de Instagram.
Quarantine got me playing dress ups with outfits I have nowhere to wear rn �� Sending you all lots of smiles and endless beams of #positivity today ���� How are we all going? How are things on your side of the world? Hope you’re all keeping safe and mindful of each other. Do the right thing and stay at home unless absolutely necessary ���� #stayhome #besafe
Kiki Vhyce es una mujer atractiva con fotos y vídeos que han encendido las redes sociales como Instagram, donde se pueden ver imágenes atractivas y sensuales, en trajes de baños, ropa muy corta, ajustados leggins y pans, destacando sus impresionantes piernas y moldeados glúteos que son el ejemplo claro que el ejercicio puede lograr un cuerpo increíble.
Más de 1,023 publicaciones muestran que una mujer muy alta de 1.77 metros puede ser muy atractiva si cuida sus hábitos alimenticios y trata su cuerpo como si fuera un templo, para crear un hermoso molde de 70 kilos y curvas perfectas.
������ Just another shot from the other day, just a different side haha. How are we all today? . . Wanted to say a big thanks to all of you who joined me on my live the other day - I haven’t done one of those in sooooo long but it was super nice to see you all! Will be doing them a little more regularly I think �� let me know! It was also awesome because I got to chat with a lot of familiar faces but also meet a lot of new ones. I’m amazed and grateful for the support and also how much our little community has grown over the years! . For all the newcomers - hi, hello, welcome! Here’s a little 10 things about me so we can all get to know each other better �� - . 1. I am 5’9 (only saying this here because it is such a recurring question lol) 2. I have been training in some way or another for my whole life in sports – weightlifting/ fitness specific for 11 years, ���� Bodybuilding specific for about 6 of those years. 3. When I was a child I was heavily into Ballet, Dance and Gymnastics. In my teen years I moved into Soccer and Martial Arts. I am a 2nd Dan Black Belt in Zendokai. �� I also practiced Kendo. 4. I am a September baby ���� ♍️ . . 5. I studied Law and Business in University �� and used to work in the Finance Industry before pursuing passions elsewhere . 6. I have only one sibling - he is my younger brother but also my ���� best friend. 7. I have two cats ���� – Cleo who is 10 years old and Freya who is 4 months old 8. I loooove anime! Faves being Naruto Shippuden, Hellsing Ultimate, AOT and Tokyo Ghoul (I have too many faves tbh but this isn’t a list for that lol) 9. My biggest inspirations in female bodybuilding are Cory Everson, Bev Francis and Anja Langer. . 10. I used to be full on into WoW, COD and Guild Wars! Yes, loved gaming ����♀️�� haha. Just don’t have much time for it anymore. . . ������ ����’�� �������� ��������! Share some facts about yourself with me in the comments below. Can’t wait to read them!! Have an amazing day everyone ��
“Algo un poco diferente hoy. Quería enviarles a todos algunas grandes sonrisas y buen rollo para su fin de semana”, escribió en su cuenta de Instagram para motivar a sus seguidores quienes se encuentran en cuarentena por la pandemia del coronavirus.
Something a little different today. Wanted to send you all some big smiles and good vibes for your weekend ��❤️⚡️hope you all make the most of it in whichever way you can! How are you spending your weekend during self-isolation? #besafe #stayhome . Will have more workout videos and helpful content coming for you all this week ☺️���� please be sure to let me know if there’s anything you’d like to see or for me to cover ����
Kiki Vhyce belleza australiana del culturismo
En una de sus últimas publicaciones se puede ver la belleza de esta atleta Australiana que ha puesto en alto no solo a su país sino a las mujeres que se dedican al esculpir su cuerpo en los gimnasios, sonriéndole a sus seguidores y mostrando parte de sus bubis con una ajustada blusa así pidió Kki Vhyce a sus seguidores que disfrutaran su fin de semana sonriendo mientras pasa la situación más difícil a nivel mundial.
