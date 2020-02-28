Kiki Vhyce te muestra como tener piernas y glúteos perfectos (Vídeo y Fotos)
La culturista y modelo Kiki Vhyce, muestra como tener piernas y glúteos perfectos en Instagram
La culturista y modelo de fitness Kiki Vhyce, muestra a través de un vídeo en su cuenta oficial de Instagram @kikivhyce como lograr unas piernas y glúteos perfectos como los que la hermosa atleta a logrado con esfuerzo y dedicación en el gimnasio.
Kiki Vhyce escribió que trabajó un poco de 220 lb (100 kg) de acción de sentadillas frontales de los juegos de trabajo de la sesión de entrenamiento tardía por la noche (3 series x 10 repeticiones), antes de continuar con la extenuación durante el resto de mi día centrado en las piernas.
Some 220lb (100kg) Front Squat action from tonight’s late af training session ���� working sets (3 sets x 10 reps) before continuing on gruelling through the rest of my quad focused leg day. I’m lighter, leaner & stronger ���� pretty happy about that . . What did we all train / what are we training today? ���� have an awesome day everyone ——————————————————————————— Online Coaching �� Join me LINK IN BIO / Email me to learn more contact@kikivhyce.com // www.kikivhyce.com
“Soy más liviano, delgada y fuerte, estoy muy feliz por eso”, posteó.
La diosa australiana cuenta con 569,893 un buen número de seguidores y seguidoras que siguen todas las publicaciones de la influencer de la belleza deportiva, quien ha logrado colocarse como unas de las mejores atletas en su país y a nivel internacional.
������ Just another shot from the other day, just a different side haha. How are we all today? . . Wanted to say a big thanks to all of you who joined me on my live the other day - I haven’t done one of those in sooooo long but it was super nice to see you all! Will be doing them a little more regularly I think �� let me know! It was also awesome because I got to chat with a lot of familiar faces but also meet a lot of new ones. I’m amazed and grateful for the support and also how much our little community has grown over the years! . For all the newcomers - hi, hello, welcome! Here’s a little 10 things about me so we can all get to know each other better �� - . 1. I am 5’9 (only saying this here because it is such a recurring question lol) 2. I have been training in some way or another for my whole life in sports – weightlifting/ fitness specific for 11 years, ���� Bodybuilding specific for about 6 of those years. 3. When I was a child I was heavily into Ballet, Dance and Gymnastics. In my teen years I moved into Soccer and Martial Arts. I am a 2nd Dan Black Belt in Zendokai. �� I also practiced Kendo. 4. I am a September baby ���� ♍️ . . 5. I studied Law and Business in University �� and used to work in the Finance Industry before pursuing passions elsewhere . 6. I have only one sibling - he is my younger brother but also my ���� best friend. 7. I have two cats ���� – Cleo who is 10 years old and Freya who is 4 months old 8. I loooove anime! Faves being Naruto Shippuden, Hellsing Ultimate, AOT and Tokyo Ghoul (I have too many faves tbh but this isn’t a list for that lol) 9. My biggest inspirations in female bodybuilding are Cory Everson, Bev Francis and Anja Langer. . 10. I used to be full on into WoW, COD and Guild Wars! Yes, loved gaming ����♀️�� haha. Just don’t have much time for it anymore. . . ������ ����’�� �������� ��������! Share some facts about yourself with me in the comments below. Can’t wait to read them!! Have an amazing day everyone ��
Kiki Vhyce una de las atletas más hermosas en Instagram
En su cuenta de Instagram, Kiki Vhyce, muestra a todos sus seguidores como ha logrado moldear su cuerpo a través del ejercicio y su trabajo en el gimnasio, combinandolo con dedicación si pasar por alto la belleza que la caracteriza.
Esta belleza deportiva tiene uno de los cuerpos más perfectos en el mundo del culturismo, con piernas, glúteos, abdomen increíbles y rostro angelical.
There are only 2 options. Be productive and make progress; or Be distracted and make excuses. The choice is up to you. . Don’t waste too much energy stressing over HOW you are going to get it all done. Get started, learn as you go and it will all come to you. Some skills can only be acquired along the way through experience. Action creates momentum, and momentum will energise you to keep going. . . Last one in the orange set, I promise ���� Hope you all have an amazing start to this new week. Get your goals prioritised and your sight focused ������ #letsdothis ———————————————————— Online Coaching | Training & Nutrition Get Started Now �� Limited Spots Open LINK IN BIO www.kikivhyce.com
“Solo hay 2 opciones. Sea productivo y progrese; o Estar distraído y poner excusas. La elección depende de usted”, es la motivación de Kiki Vhyce a sus seguidores.
