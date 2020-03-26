Kiki Vhyce presume sus grandes GLÚTEOS haciendo Home Workout (VIDEOS)
Kki Vhyce la atleta, modelo e influencer australiana de Instagram presume sus tonificados glúteos haciendo Home Workout en su casa
Ante la pandemia por el coronavirus que se vive a nivel mundial, muchas bellezas del deporte han optado por realizar sus actividades físicas en casa y en esta ocasión, la diosa australiana del acondicionamiento físico Kiki Vhyce subió a su cuenta de Instagram todo el trabajo que realiza para conservar esa increíble figura.
HOME/ OUTDOOR �� UPPER BODY WORKOUT You can do these exercises with minimal equipment as shown or NO equipment at all! . Check out my #NOGYMNOEXCUSES 6 WEEK HOME PROGRAM if you’re looking for something constructive, comprehensive and versatile to follow while at home during this period and still want to maintain some structure to your fitness regime. It’s ready to go and available on my website! (LINK IN BIO) . Upper Body Workout: ��BENT OVER DB ROWS. ��NARROW TO WIDE PUSHUPS ��BANDED CHEST FLIES ��DB TRICEP KICKBACKS ��LATERAL DB RAISES superset w/ ALTERNATING DB FRONT RAISES ��DB BICEP CURLS ��DB HAMMER CURLS . If you have decent equipment, go as heavy and hard as you can on these! Exercises can be performed in sets of 10-12 reps depending on your fitness level and goal. Aim for 3-5 sets per exercise. Rest periods between sets can range from 30-60s depending on your fitness level. I’ve listed what I did in the video. . REMEMBER to focus on the contraction in every movement for the most effective workout. Don’t just go through the motion - really FEEL it!�� . Have an awesome day everyone �� ———————————————————— Fuelled by @blackstonelabs_official Code KIKIVHYCE for 20% OFF Supps + 75% OFF Apparel www.blackstonelabs.com @pjbraunfitness #homeworkoutvideos #homeworkout
Desde que se dio a conocer el riesgo por el brote de Covid-19 que diversos deportistas a nivel mundial habían contraído, muchos atletas prefirieron seguir las recomendaciones de las autoridades gubernamentales y Kki Vhyce fue una de las primeras en respetar las reglas sanitarias y a través de su Instagram prefirió enseñarle a sus 588,810 seguidores y seguidoras como mantener un cuerpazo como el de ella.
Checa todo nuestro contenido de DEPORTES
Hey everyone �� Just checking in to see how you all are doing with all that’s going on...hope you are all staying safe. Where are you all at? What’s it like where you are? . . For those asking, my full #NOGYMNOEXCUSES Home Workout Program is LIVE and available on my website. Check it out - LINK IN BIO . �� . . Sending you all lots of love and positivity today. Amidst all the uncertainty right now, don’t forget to smile. There’s still a lot in this world to appreciate. Family, friends, happiness, nature and your good health. Don’t lose yourself in the panic. Tune into your vibrations, get closer to yourself, address things you’ve been laying off for months. . Remember to stay safe, healthy and follow the guidelines set by your community. We all need to remain super mindful and vigilant. This event is much bigger than us and we all need to do our bit. . . Lots of love, smiles and hugs to you all ���� Take care everyone, more workouts coming your way tomorrow xx ��
En una de sus última publicaciones Kiki Vhyce motivo a sus fans a través de Instagram posteando: “Perseverar. Adaptar. Superar. Los tiempos difíciles crían personas fuertes. Los momentos desafiantes generan resiliencia. Asegúrate de que tu mente esté en el lugar correcto. Este no es el momento de dar un paso atrás, es un momento para esforzarse más.
Te puede interesar: NFL: Asegura Joe Montana que los Patriotas erraron al soltar a Brady
Persevere. Adapt. Overcome. Hard times breed strong people. Challenging moments breed resilience. Make sure your mind is in the right place. This isn’t the time to step back, it’s a time to push harder. How we all doing everyone? ❤️ . . I’ve had my head down and focused for the last couple of weeks bringing extra support to all my clients - I’m feeling really happy and proud of all of them. Including all of you who’ve joined my at Home 6 Week Program! They’re putting in the work and not allowing this current moment to dampen the spirits or their goals. They’re working hard and making #noexcuses. Apart from that, just keeping fit and healthy myself, reading books and just enjoying life and all the little things we tend to miss generally. . I challenge you to keep fit and train with me at home! My full #NOGYMNOEXCUSES Home Workout Program is LIVE and available on my website. Check it out - LINK IN BIO . Have an incredible day guys. Be safe ❤️
¿Cómo nos va a todos?”, mostrando su increíble cuerpo de la cabeza a los pies con ajustada ropa deportiva, escribió.
NO GYM ⚡️ NO EXCUSES AT HOME FULL BODY WORKOUT #challengeyourself Here’s a little training circuit / workout I put together for you to try if you’re choosing to stay home over this current period, or if you do not have access to a gym due to closures This workout is pretty much what I do 2 to 3 times a week as a full body HIIT / Functional Training Circuit. It’s great because it will raise that heart rate, recruit all muscles and make you WERK �� this one is a little more challenging and will require some equipment. If you do not have the equipment I’m using feel free to improvise with what you do have. Alternatively you can do most of these exercises without equipment as well. . . ⚡️ JUMP ROPE (1 min on 1 min off / 20 mins) . ⚡️ SANDBAG CLEAN & JERKS ⚡️ KETTLEBELL PUSHUPS . ⚡️ ANKLE WEIGHT JUMP SQUATS ⚡️ STEP UP TO KNEE RAISE . ⚡️ KETTLEBELL STIFF LEGS . ⚡️ WEIGHTED PULSE LUNGES . Exercises can be performed in sets of 10-20 reps x 3 sets OR 40s rounds x 3 per exercise. . . If you would like to see more exercise ideas that you could incorporate into your home training –check out my story highlights under HIIT. I’ve posted heaps of my previous work outs there. Have an awesome day everyone �� ———————————————————— Fuelled by @blackstonelabs_official Code KIKIVHYCE for 20% OFF Supps + 75% OFF Apparel www.blackstonelabs.com @pjbraunfitness
NO GYM ⚡️ NO EXCUSES AT HOME FULL BODY WORKOUT #challengeyourself Here’s a little training circuit / workout I put together for you to try if you’re choosing to stay home over this current period, or if you do not have access to a gym due to closures This workout is pretty much what I do 2 to 3 times a week as a full body HIIT / Functional Training Circuit. It’s great because it will raise that heart rate, recruit all muscles and make you WERK �� this one is a little more challenging and will require some equipment. If you do not have the equipment I’m using feel free to improvise with what you do have. Alternatively you can do most of these exercises without equipment as well. . . ⚡️ JUMP ROPE (1 min on 1 min off / 20 mins) . ⚡️ SANDBAG CLEAN & JERKS ⚡️ KETTLEBELL PUSHUPS . ⚡️ ANKLE WEIGHT JUMP SQUATS ⚡️ STEP UP TO KNEE RAISE . ⚡️ KETTLEBELL STIFF LEGS . ⚡️ WEIGHTED PULSE LUNGES . Exercises can be performed in sets of 10-20 reps x 3 sets OR 40s rounds x 3 per exercise. . . If you would like to see more exercise ideas that you could incorporate into your home training –check out my story highlights under HIIT. I’ve posted heaps of my previous work outs there. Have an awesome day everyone �� ———————————————————— Fuelled by @blackstonelabs_official Code KIKIVHYCE for 20% OFF Supps + 75% OFF Apparel www.blackstonelabs.com @pjbraunfitness
Kiki Vhyce comparte sus rutinas en casa
Cabe mencionar que en las últimas semanas esta increíble atleta no ha dejado de hacer Home Workout, motivando a quienes se mantienen en cuarentena para evitar la desesperación y el aburrimiento y mantener una vida tras la pandemia de coronavirus que se vive a nivel mundial.
Comentarios