Kiki Vhyce muestra su lado salvajemente SEXY en Instagram (FOTOS)
La atleta y modelo australiana Kiki Vhyce se puso felina en Instagram enseñando sus curvas de infarto
Kiki Vhyce la modelo de fitness, culturista y atleta australiana es una de las mujeres más hermosas, sexys y talentosas en el mundo del acondicionamiento físico y en su cuenta de Instagram lo ha dejado muy claro con sus ardientes publicaciones.
Guardando las recomendaciones emitidas por la Organización Mundial de la Salud, Kiki Vhyce se ha resguardado en su casa donde ha compartido sus entrenamientos y vestimentas que han dejado muy poco a la imaginación como el traje de baño con piel felina que subió hace unos días resaltando sus impresionantes medidas.
Quarantine got me playing dress ups with outfits I have nowhere to wear rn �� Sending you all lots of smiles and endless beams of #positivity today ���� How are we all going? How are things on your side of the world? Hope you’re all keeping safe and mindful of each other. Do the right thing and stay at home unless absolutely necessary ���� #stayhome #besafe
“La cuarentena me hizo jugar a los disfraces con atuendos que no tengo donde usar. Enviándoles muchas sonrisas y rayos interminables de #positividad hoy ¿Cómo vamos todos? ¿Cómo están las cosas de tu lado del mundo?”, posteó Vhyce.
We can complain because rose bushes have thorns. Or, we can rejoice because thorn bushes have roses. It’s all in the way you choose to look at things. Life will always simultaneously come with ups and downs, achievements and setbacks, good and bad - you just have to make sure your energy is focused on the right things, the productive things...the things that will manifest into more of what you really want �� . How are we all doing everyone? How are things fairing on your side of the world? What have you been up to? My clients have definitely kept me busy the last couple of weeks - but honestly wouldn’t have it any other way! I love watching them thrive in their goals no matter what the circumstances. Now that everyone’s settled into their new programs and things are on track, I will have more time to dedicate to interacting with you all! . I’ve also been keeping busy training - at the moment this is how I’m looking ���� sitting between 183-185lbs most days (I am 5’9). Body fluctuates in muscle fullness a little some days depending on how active I’ve been - revising my diet this week to avoid that in future, I want to keep things as FULL and ROUND and possible moving forward (but still keep the core tight and defined). I am still weight training, but for now I’m not focused on losing weight like I was last month. More so my goal is now to maintain what I have, and growing where is feasible. Given the current circumstances I’m not expecting to make the same sort of gains that I would with a fully equipped mega-gym lol... but I’m still going to do my best as I have equipment at home that is sufficient to do what’s required. I’m still doing my usual HIIT/ Plyo work at least 3 times a week to keep things in check and keep my body moving in a more dynamic way to weight training. Have a great day everyone! Keep positive and stay safe ���� #stayhome
Tan solo en esta semana esta diosa australiana ha posteado una variedad de fotografías y vídeos en ropas muy candentes, provocando que hombres y mujeres se sumen a su cuenta @kikivhyce.
Hey everyone �� Just checking in to see how you all are doing with all that’s going on...hope you are all staying safe. Where are you all at? What’s it like where you are? . . For those asking, my full #NOGYMNOEXCUSES Home Workout Program is LIVE and available on my website. Check it out - LINK IN BIO . �� . . Sending you all lots of love and positivity today. Amidst all the uncertainty right now, don’t forget to smile. There’s still a lot in this world to appreciate. Family, friends, happiness, nature and your good health. Don’t lose yourself in the panic. Tune into your vibrations, get closer to yourself, address things you’ve been laying off for months. . Remember to stay safe, healthy and follow the guidelines set by your community. We all need to remain super mindful and vigilant. This event is much bigger than us and we all need to do our bit. . . Lots of love, smiles and hugs to you all ���� Take care everyone, more workouts coming your way tomorrow xx ��
Kiki Vhyce es toda una sensación en su cuenta de instagram con más de 595,492 seguidores, ha demostrado ser una belleza del deporte y una gran influencer compartiendo sus conocimientos para que otras personas sigan sus pasos con una vida mejor y saludable.
Cabe mencionar que esta belleza deportiva tiene uno de los cuerpos más perfectos en el mundo del culturismo, con piernas, glúteos, abdomen increíbles y rostro angelical.
