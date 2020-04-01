Secciones
Kiki Vhyce muestra su lado salvajemente SEXY en Instagram (FOTOS)
Deportes

Kiki Vhyce muestra su lado salvajemente SEXY en Instagram (FOTOS)

La atleta y modelo australiana Kiki Vhyce se puso felina en Instagram enseñando sus curvas de infarto

por La Verdad

Kiki Vhyce muestra su lado salvajemente SEXY en Instagram (FOTOS)

Kiki Vhyce muestra su lado salvajemente SEXY en Instagram (FOTOS)

Kiki Vhyce la modelo de fitness, culturista y atleta australiana es una de las mujeres más hermosas, sexys y talentosas en el mundo del acondicionamiento físico y en su cuenta de Instagram lo ha dejado muy claro con sus ardientes publicaciones.

Guardando las recomendaciones emitidas por la Organización Mundial de la Salud, Kiki Vhyce se ha resguardado en su casa donde ha compartido sus entrenamientos y vestimentas que han dejado muy poco a la imaginación como el traje de baño con piel felina que subió hace unos días resaltando sus impresionantes medidas.

“La cuarentena me hizo jugar a los disfraces con atuendos que no tengo donde usar. Enviándoles muchas sonrisas y rayos interminables de #positividad hoy ¿Cómo vamos todos? ¿Cómo están las cosas de tu lado del mundo?”, posteó Vhyce.

Checa nuestro contenido de DEPORTES

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We can complain because rose bushes have thorns. Or, we can rejoice because thorn bushes have roses. It’s all in the way you choose to look at things. Life will always simultaneously come with ups and downs, achievements and setbacks, good and bad - you just have to make sure your energy is focused on the right things, the productive things...the things that will manifest into more of what you really want �� . How are we all doing everyone? How are things fairing on your side of the world? What have you been up to? My clients have definitely kept me busy the last couple of weeks - but honestly wouldn’t have it any other way! I love watching them thrive in their goals no matter what the circumstances. Now that everyone’s settled into their new programs and things are on track, I will have more time to dedicate to interacting with you all! . I’ve also been keeping busy training - at the moment this is how I’m looking ���� sitting between 183-185lbs most days (I am 5’9). Body fluctuates in muscle fullness a little some days depending on how active I’ve been - revising my diet this week to avoid that in future, I want to keep things as FULL and ROUND and possible moving forward (but still keep the core tight and defined). I am still weight training, but for now I’m not focused on losing weight like I was last month. More so my goal is now to maintain what I have, and growing where is feasible. Given the current circumstances I’m not expecting to make the same sort of gains that I would with a fully equipped mega-gym lol... but I’m still going to do my best as I have equipment at home that is sufficient to do what’s required. I’m still doing my usual HIIT/ Plyo work at least 3 times a week to keep things in check and keep my body moving in a more dynamic way to weight training. Have a great day everyone! Keep positive and stay safe ���� #stayhome

Una publicación compartida de KIKI VHYCE (@kikivhyce) el

Tan solo en esta semana esta diosa australiana ha posteado una variedad de fotografías y vídeos en ropas muy candentes, provocando que hombres y mujeres se sumen a su cuenta @kikivhyce.

Te puede interesar: Erika Fernández muestra CANDENTE rutina en Instagram  (FOTOS)

Kiki Vhyce es toda una sensación en su cuenta de instagram con más de 595,492 seguidores, ha demostrado ser una belleza del deporte y una gran influencer compartiendo sus conocimientos para que otras personas sigan sus pasos con una vida mejor y saludable.

Cabe mencionar que esta belleza deportiva tiene uno de los cuerpos más perfectos en el mundo del culturismo, con piernas, glúteos, abdomen increíbles y rostro angelical.

Temas

Comentarios