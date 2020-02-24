Kiki Vhyce la atleta y modelo con el cuerpo perfecto (Fotos y Vídeo)
La australiana Kiki Vhyce es modelo de fitness, culturista y atleta con las medidas perfectas en Instagram
La modelo de fitness, culturista y atleta Kiki Vhyce además de contar con un hermoso rostro, es la mujer con las medidas perfectas en el mundo del deporte y las redes sociales como Instagram.
En su página oficial, Kiki Vhyce ha mencionado que durante más de una década se encuentra inmersa en el mundo de de la salud y el estado físico, eso se puede notar ne su cuenta oficial de Instagram en la cual se puede ver el trabajo de gimnasio que realiza todos los días para contar con esa espectacular figura física.
"Di sí a un cuerpo sano, una mente fuerte y un corazón implacable. Sí al sudor, la lucha, el dolor y el crecimiento. Sí, para convertirse en una mejor versión de ti mismo, todos los días: la superación personal no tiene descanso. No hay días libres”, es el pensamiento de esta belleza del deporte.
220lb (100kg) front squats definitely kicked my ass tonight for leg day but it was fun ���� I haven’t done front squats for a while so I thought to keep things interesting I would get under the bar and see how I do �� literal instant DOMS lol Those last few reps are always a grind but growth doesn’t happen in your comfort zone ���� #justdoit . Front squats engage and work your Quadriceps, Upper Back, Glutes, Erectors + Abdominals. They place a high demand on upper back strength, proper hip and knee tracking, and force the quadriceps to take a large amount of the external loading - so I usually program them into my Quad / Glute focused leg days. They’re great if you’re looking for increased quadricep hypertrophy and strength development - so if you find your quads are lagging (or just want better quads lol) this is a great squat variation to use yourself to get them to grow! ———————————————————— Fuelled by @blackstonelabs_official #bslathlete
Kiki Vhyce más de una decada en el acondicionamiento físico
En su más de 10 años en la industria del acondicionamiento físico esta hermosa mujer australiana, ha logrado tener miles de fanáticos y fanáticas que se han convertido en fieles seguidores de Kiki Vhyce, quienes siguen su progreso día a día y su cuenta oficial @kikivhyce ya cuenta con 568,109 hombres y mujeres que halagan y esperan las publicaciones de esta espectacular atleta australiana.
Checa todo nuestro contenido de DEPORTES
������ Just another shot from the other day, just a different side haha. How are we all today? . . Wanted to say a big thanks to all of you who joined me on my live the other day - I haven’t done one of those in sooooo long but it was super nice to see you all! Will be doing them a little more regularly I think �� let me know! It was also awesome because I got to chat with a lot of familiar faces but also meet a lot of new ones. I’m amazed and grateful for the support and also how much our little community has grown over the years! . For all the newcomers - hi, hello, welcome! Here’s a little 10 things about me so we can all get to know each other better �� - . 1. I am 5’9 (only saying this here because it is such a recurring question lol) 2. I have been training in some way or another for my whole life in sports – weightlifting/ fitness specific for 11 years, ���� Bodybuilding specific for about 6 of those years. 3. When I was a child I was heavily into Ballet, Dance and Gymnastics. In my teen years I moved into Soccer and Martial Arts. I am a 2nd Dan Black Belt in Zendokai. �� I also practiced Kendo. 4. I am a September baby ���� ♍️ . . 5. I studied Law and Business in University �� and used to work in the Finance Industry before pursuing passions elsewhere . 6. I have only one sibling - he is my younger brother but also my ���� best friend. 7. I have two cats ���� – Cleo who is 10 years old and Freya who is 4 months old 8. I loooove anime! Faves being Naruto Shippuden, Hellsing Ultimate, AOT and Tokyo Ghoul (I have too many faves tbh but this isn’t a list for that lol) 9. My biggest inspirations in female bodybuilding are Cory Everson, Bev Francis and Anja Langer. . 10. I used to be full on into WoW, COD and Guild Wars! Yes, loved gaming ����♀️�� haha. Just don’t have much time for it anymore. . . ������ ����’�� �������� ��������! Share some facts about yourself with me in the comments below. Can’t wait to read them!! Have an amazing day everyone ��
En su última publicación posteo: “La única diferencia entre un buen día y un mal día es su actitud. La positividad es una elección. Hazlo una prioridad”, para inspirar a las personas para que lleven una vida mejor y sana.
Te puede interesar: NBA: Bulls derrota a Wizard con 33 puntos de Coby White (VÍDEO)
Kiki Vhyce ha mostrado que todo lo que planteas y planes trae resultados positivos a la vida de las personas y en su impresionantes fotos y vídeos en su cuenta de instagram se puede notar de esta belleza del deporte internacional.
Síguenos en instagram y entérate de las noticias trend de la semana
Entérate en menos de 4 minutos de la información más relevante del mundo. Picnic en Playa del Carmen, @jeffbezos filántropo, petróleo en Tabasco, eso y más con nuestra conductora Pallo. . . . . #news #picnicmasivo #playadelcarmen #amazon #jeffbezos #petroleo #tabasco #paronacional #undiasinmujeres #casofatima #laverdadnoticias
Comentarios