Kiki Vhyce en ardiente body muestra CUERPAZO en Instagram (FOTOS)
Kiki Vhyce atleta Australiana, considerada unas de las mujeres más hermosas del culturismo se puso un ardiente body y encendió Instagram
Kiki Vhyce una vez más encendió Instagram gracias a una publicación que realizó para sus seguidores en su cuenta @kikivhyce, generando hasta el momento más de 22 mil 449 likes.
Stay Thankful ✨Stay Grateful #goodvibesonly . Hope everyone had a wonderful Easter and a lovely relaxing weekend!������ How did we all spend it? . Coming into a new week focusing on positivity, growth and forward momentum. We may not all be in the best of circumstances right now, but that doesn’t mean we cannot make the best of it �� . Sending you all lots of smiles and love ��
La atleta, modelo y culturista Australiana Kiki Vhyce considerada en el mundo del entrenamiento con pesas como unas de las mujeres más bellas y con uno de los físicos más impresionantes para el acondicionamiento físico, a publicado más de 1,032 publicaciones entre vídeos y fotos que la han posicionado como una de las influencer con más aceptación por hombres y mujeres a nivel mundial.
Stop worrying about other people understanding you. Get in touch with yourself instead. Focus on what makes you happy, what makes your soul feel at peace. You are your biggest commitment - so start loving and embracing your flaws, your awkwardness, your weirdness, your intensity, your vulnerability...your everything. Life becomes so much more fulfilling when you are just simply yourself ��✨ . Hope everyone is doing good out there. How is self-isolation going? Hope you are all coping okay and doing the best you can under the circumstances. I know it’s been gruelling and the extension on lockdown times is super frustrating - so make sure to take care of yourself in all ways. Body, mind and spirit ���� sending you all good vibes as always. Lots of love
- “Deja de preocuparte porque otras personas te entiendan. Ponte en contacto contigo mismo. Concéntrate en lo que te hace feliz, lo que hace que tu alma se sienta en paz. Eres tu mayor compromiso, así que comienza a amar y abrazar tus defectos, tu incomodidad, tu rareza, tu intensidad, tu vulnerabilidad ... tu todo. La vida se vuelve mucho más satisfactoria cuando simplemente eres tú mismo”, escribió Vhyce.
BACK & BICEPS �� Only got bands? No problem! Here are some simple Upper Body exercises you can do at home/outdoors using a resistance/power band to target your Back and Biceps effectively. These exercises emulate specific gym machine movements, so you can still train similar for the time being and get a really good pump/ workout too! LIKE / SHARE & SAVE FOR LATER Not everyone has access to a gym right now, or even equipment - so I’m doing my best to provide helpful workouts and exercises everyone can do/ utilise. REMEMBER: focus on mind muscle connection, quality reps and contraction of the muscle through every phase of the movement. Don’t just rush through it, perform each exercise to the best of your ability - work on your form and technique, really FEEL IT! Try to keep as much tension in the band as possible, this is what helps engage the muscle. ANDDD don’t worry if you don’t look great executing the movements, not every exercise looks pretty to perform. If you want results and to avoid injury, focus on doing the movements right �������������� ������������������: ���� OVERHAND BENT OVER ROWS ���� NEUTRAL GRIP BENT OVER ROWS ���� BANDED LAT PULLDOWN ���� SEATED ROWS . ���� SINGLE ARM BENT OVER ROWS ���� BICEP CURLS ���� CONCENTRATION CURLS ���� SINGLE ARM BICEP CURLS ���� SINGLE ARM HAMMER CURLS ���� �������������� �������� ��������������: Run through 3-5 sets of each exercise for before going into the next. 10-15 reps. Take a 30-60s rest period between sets. . Can be done with or without the equipment shown. I am using my @myoactive powerband and loop band here. You can also substitute with equipment you do have, just replicate the movements as best as possible. . TRAIN WITH ME USING MY #NOGYMNOEXCUSES 6 WEEK HOME WORKOUT PROGRAM - Link in Bio �� Have an awesome day everyone �� ———————————————————— Fuelled by @blackstonelabs_official Code KIKIVHYCE for 20% OFF Supps + 75% OFF Apparel www.blackstonelabs.com @pjbraunfitness #homeworkoutvideos #homeworkout
Cabe mencionar que esta atractiva mujer australiana se ha solidarizado con sus seguidores en esta cuarentena compartiendo vídeo con rutinas que se puede trabajar en casa trabajando, brazos, cintura, abdomen, piernas, glúteos y cada una de las partes de su cuerpo para que sus fans no se aburran en casa mientras pasa la pandemia del coronavirus.
