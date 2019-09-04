Katelyn Ohashi se desnuda haciendo IMPACTANTE rutina de gimnasia (FOTOS)
La gimnasta que sorprendió al mundo con increíbles rutinas, mostró su cuerpo desnudo.
La gimnasta artística Katelyn Ohashi, quien se convirtió en una de las deportistas más talentosas de los últimos tiempos por su carisma y su peculiares rutinas, volvió a sorprender al mundo entero pero en esta ocasión por una razon diferente.
Durante los últimos meses, Ohashi se volvió VIRAL de tan solo 22 años de edad, al realizar impactantes rutinas de gimnasia y entre ellas con música de Michael Jackson.
overnight fame from one in a million. over a hundred million views, i started seeing myself show up in the news, trying to infuse a little bit of joy into my sport and the world. after all the abuse and misuse of people in higher power, it’s no wonder why our voices went silent as theirs would just tower. but today mine no longer cowers. i’d like to say thank you to my team who supported me throughout season and my entire career, my parents who sacrificed everything to make my path clear, my coaches that mapped out my goals and even the ones that were the main cause of my fear. and thanks to miss val who helped me steer my life onto the right track. thankful for the internet that made this all happen but along with this it’s important to understand cyber attacks. the respect that people unfortunately lack. being nominated with best play and viral moment as a woman in sport. men commented things like you should be in the kitchen i sadly report. the skimpy leo’s make it easy for everyone to see. and everyone took at as their duty to judge me. too revealing, too fat, she’s so thick. the objectification of the our bodies is making me sick. pinning women in sports against each other acting as if they can’t coexist, it’s like saying chedda da connect cant go with flicka da wrist. or what about nicki minaj and cardi b? both thriving female rappers that everyone should see. thankful to live in a country where women can compete, so trust me your words will never be the reason for our defeat.
Cabe recordar que Katelyn obtuvo el 10 perfecto en enero de este año participando en el Campeonato de Gimnasia Femel PAC-12 en West Valley City, Utah.
Da clic aquí para ver ¿Cómo es un ensayo de Katelyn Ohashi? (VIDEO)
La estadounidense deslumbró a sus seguidores y fans al posar sin ropa para la nueva edición del Body Issue de ESPN mostrándo su cuerpo desnudo al momento de realizar poses y rutinas de gimnasia.
La sesión de fotos constó de poses atléticas, giros en el aire y movimientos alusivos a la gimnasia estando completamente desnuda.
Te compartimos el detrás de cámaras de la sesión en FOTOS y después el resultado final
“a line of dots following a pattern but one stands out, it’s clearly an outlier that’s direction needs to reroute. alienated and put to the side in order to not be seen, studied through a screen, thinking that maybe if we can match a name to it, we’ll all suddenly become immune like any vaccine. experiencing anything that isn’t explained or doesn’t belong to the majority will make you alone, and anyone who wants to stay “normal” will hide in order to not be shown. the outlying dots were marked on my skin, to remind me that being different is no longer sin. these marks are the reminders of everyone fighting around. the ones that are no longer seen because they were cast down. the ones that aren’t lost just never wanted to be found. and the ones that just needed someone else to make a sound. multiple mediums where too many negative energies can surface. as if not commenting the hurtful message would somehow be doing a disservice. each time my skin sheds away making more room to grow. not to make room for anyone else but to let my own true colors show. proud of who i am and what my body reveals, no longer am i concerned about who it appeals. too thin, too fat, but it’s not anyone else’s job to decide all that. having a voice loud enough blocks everyone else out, but when there’s that lingering doubt every compliment received will go unnoticed like a drought. amour de soi is the only natural form of self love. once that’s reached, nothing will rise above. we weren’t meant to have it all, but make the best out of what we have every single day. i’m proud of my body and all its imperfections, that’s all i have to say.” ~ katelyn ohashi. @espn #espnbodyissue2019 photographer: @danascruggs ��
Comentarios